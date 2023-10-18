Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel 'Reeling' After Britney Spears' Abortion Claims!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel aren’t loving all the secrets Britney Spears has been sharing!

Ahead of the release of her memoir The Woman In Me out next week, excerpts have revealed Britney got pregnant while with JT back in 2000, but he convinced her to get an abortion. She also claims he cheated on her with another celebrity, whom she didn’t name. Drama!!

At first, we heard the *NSYNC star was trying to steer clear of the controversy and just focus on his family… but it would seem this is becoming harder and harder for him to ignore!

According to The US Sun, the husband and wife have been “left reeling” in light of all the allegations in the new book. A longtime friend told the outlet on Tuesday that the couple has been thrown into “chaos” because of the tea spilled:

“Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later. This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.”

That doesn’t sound good! As for the bad timing, it doesn’t sound like this has anything to do with the singer’s romance with his wife, but his career:

“Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years.”

It’s not good that he’s more concerned about his money than his ex’s feelings! Interestingly, the source believes the Cry Me a River star might be forced to clap back at the chatter:

“I have no idea if the abortion was something he ever told Jessica about because Justin’s relationship with Britney is not something he discusses with his friends. He’s not in denial about it, but to him, this was a million years ago. I don’t think Justin’s going to publicly dispute any of Britney’s claims, just because that isn’t his style. But he might be forced to by circumstance. Justin had closed this chapter in his life and now Britney is putting it in front of everybody again.”

Wow! If he hits back, this could get SUPER MESSY!! Addressing Justin’s PR “strategy,” the insider continued:

“This is a difficult time and Justin’s usual strategy of just letting things blow over might not cut it, especially at this moment in his career when he’s really trying to get back into the game in a big way.”

The insider went on to point out Justin made a conscious decision not to get involved in the drama of Britney’s life in the last few years, like with her conservatorship. They’re also making it clear he LOVES being a dad now, even though the Circus star claimed he said he never wanted to be one:

“Justin, by choice, stayed on the sidelines of Britney’s conservatorship drama, even though he knows every member of Britney’s family pretty well. The thing is, Justin just wants to be a middle-aged dad and doesn’t have any appetite for reliving the drama and the darkness that creeped into his twenties. And he loves being a dad more than ever thought back then when he was chasing stardom and platinum records.”

The Candy star and SexyBack crooner share sons Silas and Phineas, so we can understand why he doesn’t want anyone (especially them) getting the wrong idea about his feelings being a parent.

While this may be a dramatic time for Justin and Jessica, the confidant believes their marriage can withstand it:

“The chickens are coming home to roost in the form of Britney’s book, but I don’t see it wrecking what Justin has built with Jessica. If they really stick together, they can get through this, and Justin isn’t trying to begrudge Britney her moment in the spotlight with her book. She’s been through hell and she should be applauded for her courage. But she’s also reopening old wounds Justin had assumed were long since healed.”

Meanwhile, a second source totally BASHED Sam Asghari‘s ex-wife, claiming she’s always been obsessed with the Mirrors performer, even after he was married!! They explained:

“It’s open knowledge inside Britney’s world that she has a real obsession with Justin and has held onto it for many years. She’d privately admitted to people that he was her true first love and, in so many ways, she’s never gotten over losing him. Out of all the guys who came into her world after they broke up, no one’s ever come close to holding a candle towards Justin – that’s just a plain fact as far as their mutual friends are concerned, whether she owns up to that or not.”

They added:

“It’s also well known that Britney tried to reach out to Justin even after he was married to Jessica, during the time she was under the conservatorship and even after Sam came into the picture. But apparently this didn’t sit comfortably with Justin, in part because he wanted to move on but also because he wouldn’t disrespect Jessica by building a close bond back up with a serious ex. So Britney had to back off and accept he’d fully moved on.”

Hmmm… At the very least, it’ll be inneresting to see if Justin ever responds to the allegations! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

