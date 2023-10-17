How Justin Timberlake Is Reacting To Britney Spears’ Shocking Abortion Reveal

Justin Timberlake is trying to keep a level head.

Early on Tuesday morning, People revealed through an excerpt of Britney Spears’ highly anticipated book, The Woman in Me, that back in 2000 when she and the *NSYNC alum were an item, he got her pregnant, and then convinced her to get an abortion — which she claims she wouldn’t have ever done had he not wanted it so much. She wrote:

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Quite the bombshell for fans around the world, and we’re sure for Justin, too, as he was already “concerned” about what the Everytime singer had to say about him in her memoir. But in the wake of the news, it sounds like he’s shifting all his energy to his own family.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday:

“Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir.”

They added:

“In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her.”

Justin, of course, moved on with Jessica Biel. The couple got married in 2012 and had kids of their own eventually — Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3. The source added:

“Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”

Hmm, inneresting how this source paired Justin and Jessica, y’all notice that? Something tells us they might not be a team on this. But yeah, we’re sure he does want people to stop bringing up the past… We just have a feeling that won’t happen for a while after this bombshell — and possibly more when The Woman in Me drops on October 24.

