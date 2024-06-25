Justin Timberlake NOT Drunk Or High In Resurfaced Clip, Sources Swear!

You can stop with the rumors about Justin Timberlake possibly being high or drunk during one of his concerts in Las Vegas last month, because sources are saying that was NOT the case. Uh-huh…

So, as you may recall, late last week we reported on the viral video going around that seemed to show Timberlake with some seriously bloodshot eyes during a performance in Sin City. Immediately following Timberlake’s DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York last week, fans jumped ALL OVER that clip and pointed to it as proof of a more longstanding problem for the Sexy Back singer. But insiders are desperately trying to get people to ease off the assumptions now! They claim the Vegas video is NOT what it looks like!

First, a refresher if you’ve forgotten which clip we’re talking about:

Yeah, THAT one…

Now, TMZ is citing sources who are adamant in saying Timberlake was not under the influence in that clip. Insiders with direct knowledge of Timberlake’s concert actions claim that internet sleuths are simply over-analyzing the clip in their bid to unfairly tar and feather Jessica Biel‘s husband following all of his DWI drama. In fact, they go so far to say that Timberlake wasn’t even close to being drunk or high when that performance clip was shot.

Even more than that, TMZ‘s insiders also claim that Timberlake is clear-headed at all of his shows. They cite the fact that his shows contain so many dance moves and intricate choreography that he must be sober to pull it all off. So, no matter what TikTokers may think they see in that footage, and no matter how bloodshot his eyes may appear in the clip, Timberlake is supposedly dead sober there — and is for every single performance.

Do U buy that, Perezcious readers?! Or is this one of those ‘the source doth protest too much, methinks’ situations?! LOLz! Sound OFF with your reactions to these sobriety claims in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/TikTok]