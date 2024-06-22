Video Of Justin Timberlake Performing With Bloodshot Eyes In Vegas Last Month Goes Viral Amid DWI Arrest Scandal!

The hits just keep coming for Justin Timberlake…

A video of the pop star performing at a Forget Tomorrow World Tour show in Las Vegas last month has gone viral on social media this weekend — and it has sparked fan concern, especially in light of his driving while intoxicated arrest! Footage first posted on TikTok in May shows Justin singing and dancing next to cheering audience members at the T-Mobile Arena. However, no one is paying attention to his dance moves or vocal talent captured in the clip. Not right now, at least!

The camera then pans to the Cry Me A River singer’s face, and it’s close enough that you can see his eyes are open wide, bloodshot, and bleary. Check it out (below):

Following his arrest earlier this week, the video began circulating on X (Twitter) this weekend, with people voicing their worries for Justin. One person wrote:

“He looks wrecked. Get help bro.” “Umm is he okay?” “Those eyes though… dude is either not slept in a week or is going for round 2.” “His eyes told me everything I needed to know. this is real life now. it’s beyond memes. this is blatant.” “He doesn’t look okay.…….”

Meanwhile, others poked fun at Justin by saying the video would “ruin the tour” — referencing what he allegedly told a young cop who had no clue who he was during the arrest. One person even commented:

“the tour looks ruined already”

Amid the drunk driving debacle, sources have come forward to claim Justin has been battling a drinking problem for years. A music insider told Page Six:

“It’s not a secret. Everyone knows. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years.”

However, a person close to the Grammy winner insider said JT cut booze out of his life before the world tour and was living a healthier lifestyle now. Hmm. If it’s true Justin’s struggling with a drinking problem, we would hope he’d get help. However, that sounds unlikely. An ET insider previously said Justin “does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol” and views the DWI arrest as nothing but a “major lapse of judgement.” So, he won’t check into rehab anytime soon.

Reactions to the latest viral video of Justin, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

