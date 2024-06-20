Justin Timberlake Feels 'Remorseful, Ashamed, & Humiliated' After DWI Arrest -- Y'all Buyin' This??

Justin Timberlake is full of regret after his driving while intoxicated arrest.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday the 43-year-old singer is “feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated” right now. At the same time, he also feels “accountable.” Oh, really? Accountable? And yet, he and his legal team plan to fight the DWI charge with everything they have? Make sure he gets only a slap on the wrist?! Yeah, he seems so “remorseful” here…

Despite the incident, the insider noted that Justin “does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol” and views it as only a “major lapse of judgement.” Well, other sources would beg to differ! Many sources have come out with claims JT has secretly battled “a major alcohol problem” for years! And yet he apparently doesn’t think he needs help and won’t check into rehab anytime soon.

Instead, the ET source shared the Social Network star looks at this crisis as an opportunity to “reset himself”:

“This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself. He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [Jessica Biel], his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too.”

For starters, his fans aren’t too happy with him! Plenty are “disgusted” with the Mirrors artist’s behavior and no longer want to support him — they’re already trying to sell their tickets to his upcoming shows! Yikes! The Forget Tomorrow World Tour already was struggling with low ticket sales, and now this? Talk about a big hit to his career!

Then we have his wife, Jessica Biel, to factor into this drunk driving debacle. She reportedly told JT that “partying and drinking” was not allowed while on tour after that Alisha Wainwright cheating scandal — which he conveniently blamed on the alcohol. And what does he go and do while on the road? Parties and drinks! Plus, he got himself in trouble with the law in the process! So she’s understandably “embarrassed” and upset at him. Despite her feelings about his actions, though, the 7th Heaven alum still plans to stick by his side through this ordeal. The ET source explained:

“Justin and Jess are very grateful that no one was hurt and that everyone is OK and safe. Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side. She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes.”

Hopefully, he will learn from this mistake because he could’ve seriously harmed someone if cops hadn’t noticed the drunk driving warning signs and pulled him over when they did! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

