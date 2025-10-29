Justin Trudeau Thinks Katy Perry Is ‘The Perfect Woman’!

It’s a Woman’s World and Justin Trudeau is lucky to be living in it.

As the former Canadian Prime Minister’s relationship with Katy Perry heats up, we’re hearing he’s absolutely head over heels for her! On Tuesday, a source told Page Six:

“He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman.”

Wow. That is SO sweet!

Related: The REAL Reason Taylor Swift’s Keeping A Low-Profile At Travis Kelce’s Games!

The insider went on to share that part of what makes the hot new couple work so well is their tendency to see eye to eye on important topics:

“They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids and French food.”

We hope that list includes music, too! Ha! The insider finished:

“They both have a sparkle for each other.”

We love that! Katy deserves a man in her life who feels that way!

This comes on the heels of the celebrity pair making their official public debut over the weekend in Paris. The lovers attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris and looked SO adorable together.

As we’ve been following, they first were linked after Katy and Orlando Bloom announced their split. The Hot N Cold singer was spotted on a low-key date with Justin in Montreal over summer, and just days later he was seen attending her Lifetimes Tour concert. They tried to keep it lowkey after that… but eventually this love just had to go off like a firework, we guess!

What do YOU make of this pair?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Katy Perry/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]