JWoww Is Engaged -- See Her Big New Bling!

Love is in the air!

On Tuesday, Jersey Shore star Jenny “JWoww” Farley announced she and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello are engaged! After nearly two years of dating, he finally dropped down on one knee! The MTV personality was so excited to share the news, she posted two adorable photos to Instagram, writing:

“On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building”

Related: Cast Slammed For Not Wearing Masks At The Situation’s Surprise Birthday Party!

Awww! Here’s what her soon-to-be hubby had to say about the milestone moment:

“My always and forever.

You made me the happiest I’ve ever been.

I love you more than anything”

Ugh, too precious!!

Lots of famous friends commented to wish the couple well as they head into their happily ever after. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren said:

“I’m so excited for you two!! Love you guys! Cheers to forever!”

Even Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gushed:

“Love you guys so much.”

And of course the OG Jersey Shore IG had to celebrate the engagement, telling JWoww:

“OMG I’m crying!!?!? Congratulations!! You deserve all of the happiness in the world “

This marks the second time Jenni’s tied the knot. Back in 2015, she married Roger Mathews on the reality show and they share two cute kiddos together — Meilani and Greyson. But the marriage has been over for a while after the momma filed for divorce in 2018 due to “irreconcilable differences.” Just one year later she met the New York wrestler who captured her heart for good! All the congratulations to them both!!

Speaking of happily ever afters, Jenni and Zack aren’t the only married couple in the cast. In fact, quite a few of the reality stars have found love following their time on the hit series. Of course, there’s The Situation and his wife Lauren. Originally college sweethearts, they rekindled their young love and got married in 2018 after the show wrapped. They’re even expecting their first baby boy together any minute now!

Related: Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese Is Expecting Baby Number 2!

Also well adjusted to family life is none other than Snooki, who married Jionni LaValle way back in 2014. Together, the couple have two sons (Lorenzo and Angelo) and a daughter (Giovanna). “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Christian Biscardi are also engaged. Things were going so well in that relationship, Sammi skipped out on participating in Jersey Shore Family Vacation to “avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.” Similarly invested in his love life, fan favorite “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio has been coupled up with Nikki Hall since 2017 when they met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love. So cute!

But like you might expect coming from this rambunctious group, not everyone’s home life is so simple. Take Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for example. He welcomed his first kid with Jen Harley in 2018, but as you no doubt remember, the couple had a MASSIVE fight on socials. Switching to an-again off-again relationship for a hot sec, they finally broke up in 2019 after a physical altercation. In the time of social isolation, Ronnie found hope in his new girl Saffire Matos. IG official in October 2020, things are looking up for the pair so far.

All that said, there’s still one lucky fella on the market — Vinny Guadagnino! Most recently linked to Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago and Love & Hip Hop’s Nikki Mudarris, Vinny has yet to settle down.

Wow!

Time really flies! Crazy to think our fave twenty-somethings partying it up in Jersey Shore are now full grown adults! So happy for all those who have found the loves of their lives!! And of course a major cheers to the newly engaged Jenni and Zack!!

[Image via JWoww/Instagram & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]