JWoww’s Ex-Husband Roger Mathews Reacts To Her Engagement News!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s ex-husband Roger Mathews can’t hold back his utter joy for the newly engaged couple! In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of Champ and the Tramp shared with TMZ, Mathews discussed the engagement and how he feels about Farley’s new man Zack Clayton Carpinello.

The Jersey Shore alum told his co-hosts:

“I’m happy for her!”

Related: Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Splits With BF Andrew Gray After Five Years

While claiming not to know much about Zack because he’s “quiet,” it’s clear there is mutual respect for the soon-to-be stepfather of his kids, Greyson and Meilani. Roger added:

“I don’t ask direct questions, but from what I know, he’s good to my children. Jenni seems very happy, they seem very happy together, and, you know, I have no reason to have any beef with him whatsoever.”

So refreshing to hear such honest excitement for his ex! Listen to the full clip (HERE) to learn more about how “done” Jenni and Roger are, as well as a trip down memory lane of all the “s**t” the couple went through to get to this happily divorced place today.

Especially considering the former couple weren’t always this joyful following their split.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN & Jwoww/Instagram]