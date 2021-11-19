Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split After One Year Together

Another Young Hollywood couple bites the dust.

Just as we’re mourning the end of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s romance, we get more bad news for young lovers. Kaia Gerber and her Aussie BF, Jacob Elordi, have reportedly broken up after just over a year of dating, but apparently it’s SUPER amicable!

Indeed, the pair are still following each other on Instagram and the model hasn’t done the classic post-breakup purge by deleting pics of her ex from her feed, so it is looking pretty amicable from our vantage point.

The couple were first linked back in September 2020 after they were spotted getting cozy in NYC. Shortly after, they were vacationing in Mexico with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. They made things IG official Halloween of that year.

The young lovers had only made their red carpet debut together this September at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. Sadly, their first red carpet was also to be their last.

Considering their dating history (Kaia previously dated Pete Davidson, while Jacob was connected to his co-stars Joey King and Zendaya), there’s no doubt these two will be some of the most in-demand singles in Young Hollywood. Best of luck to them both!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]