JoJo Siwa Admits REAL Reason She Split From Kylie Prew!

JoJo Siwa is finally chatting about what led to her breakup from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

In a new interview with Paris Hilton for her podcast This Is Paris, the Dancing With The Stars contestant talked about the split for the very first time! Describing Prew as her “best friend,” the Dance Moms alum revealed:

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

Siwa also reflected on how “lucky” she feels to still have a relationship with her ex, adding:

“I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.”

Seeing as Kylie was her first serious relationship — they went public with their romance in January after JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community — JoJo also noted that a friendship post-breakup is something she “didn’t know could happen.” Aw!

So, what led to the split?!

Fans have been speculating about the reason these two called it quits for weeks now, ever since sources first started talking about the breakup. DWTS pro-dancer Jenna Johnson has been a key player in the rumors, with one source telling UK tabloid The Sun:

“They split. Kylie became jealous of the relationship JoJo has fostered with Jenna. JoJo is a mess.”

Now, the 18-year-old is setting the record straight. She insisted it was nothing more than simply the “right person, wrong time,” explaining:

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted. But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened. It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings but they’re true.”

The performer also suggested that her “hectic schedule” and the teens’ young age contributed to the breakup. That’s totally understandable! While she’s been feeling her feels since the split, the Nickelodeon star continued:

“But everything’s good, I’m good.”

Glad to hear it!

Some of the Boomerang vocalist’s cryptic Instagram posts last month made fans worried about her love life when Siwa discussed feeling “overwhelmed” and setting her “crying record.” In an early October upload, she wrote:

“This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life.”

She attempted to keep a positive outlook on the situation (which we now know was her first experience with heartbreak), continuing:

“Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years.”

Speaking of her DWTS partner, just two weeks ago, The J Team lead gushed about Johnson and the positive effect the show has had on her life lately, sharing with ET:

“We can thank this one for making me feel better about myself. This show, for me, has put me in a really happy place and makes me feel like myself. I think that is something I am really, really, appreciative of. It’s so real, and it is what it is.”

Well, there ya have it. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sad to know these two have officially split? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

