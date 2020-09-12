New Couple Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Hold Hands And Pack On The PDA In New York City!

It appears new couple Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are really heating up!

The pair have been the subject of romance rumors as of late and on Friday, they pretty much confirmed all speculation about their relationship after being spotted packing on the PDA twice in one day while staying New York City together. Haters and naysayers be damned, these two are really living their best lives — even during the pandemic!

The 19-year-old model was seen with the 23-year-old The Kissing Booth star after leaving a gym in the SoHo area of Manhattan. In pics captured by the Daily Mail, Kaia rocked black shorts and a Notre Dame sweatshirt while Jacob also kept it casual in dark blue shorts and a light blue sweatshirt with “Peace Is Power” printed across the front. The two were holding hands and carrying on like nobody was watching and we respect that energy!

Later that day, the duo held hands again as photographers caught then stepped out for a dinner date. Elordi changed into a graphic T-shirt, jeans and brown boots while Gerber switched up her look with a cropped shirt with an oversize blazer, shorts and white sneakers. You can see how comfortable they looked with one another in the pics (HERE)!

In the wake of these outings, which come just one week after fans trolled the pair’s last public sighting, an insider shared an official relationship status update with Us Weekly, stating:

“Kaia and Jacob are newly seeing each other.”

Well, we’re glad that obvious point got cleared up for us!

As we reported, a different source just recently told E! News that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s daughter isn’t in a rush to label things with the Euphoria star, who has been linked to actresses like Zendaya and Joey King. However, the fact that they’re not exactly being shy about being seen together appears to suggest things are going well for them right now! That confidant previously explained:

“Kaia is the one that doesn’t want to be in an exclusive relationship right now. She has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom. She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works.”

Cheers to keeping this thing flirty, fun, and fresh while it lasts, right Perezcious readers? You know how fleeting these things can be among young Hollywood, but it’ll be interesting to see if these two actually go the distance!

