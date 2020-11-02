Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Go Instagram Official To Show Off Epic Halloween Couples Costume!

If it’s on social media, it’s official!

Despite Halloween largely being canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns, many celebrities still went all out with their outfits, including Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi. The pair has been linked since early September, and though we’ve seen plenty of pics of them together, they just took a pretty major step in their new relationship!

With the help of makeup artist Sam Visser and hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu, the duo transformed into Elvis and Priscilla Presley for a cute couples costume, inspired by a photo taken of Lisa Marie Presley‘s parents in the 1970s.

Take a look at the epic pics (below):

While the 19-year-old only posted one pic with her beau, we got a better look at them thanks to photog Blair B Brown:

Lookin’ good, you two!!

Their glam team spilled more of the deets in speaking with Vogue about bringing the supermodel’s vision to life. Visser explained:

“Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate.”

Instead of going for their spin on the Presley’s iconic 1967 Las Vegas wedding looks, they turned to a lesser-known shot of the rock ‘n roll couple, Le Mindu shared:

“For me, the most important thing was the match. I need to keep the sexy feeling, but not make it too extreme. It was easy, as they are such a beautiful couple anyway. But I married both their hairstyles with a shine, so it looked like both of them had a matching shimmer.”

We think their execution of the whole thing was pretty flawless! Unfortunately, the Euphoria star doesn’t use social media nearly as much as Gerber, so you won’t find any photos with her on there…

But considering the internet’s reaction to their relationship pretty early on, who knows if he’ll ever show off Cindy Crawford‘s daughter on the ‘gram! When memes started to take over after he was spotted with Kaia, the Netflix star quickly addressed the issue (in so many words). Along with a pic of himself on a video call with his parents, Jacob wrote on IG:

“A picture of myself and my mother and father sharing a video call. We communicate like this because I’m really far from home and I don’t get to see them too often. They live in a constant space of anxiety when I am away from them, as do I in the reverse. This is a reminder I am a human being. If you find it difficult to make your way through the day, I get it, life is heavy. I implore you when you feel like this to try a little kindness, pay it forward, and I promise it will find it’s way back to you. I hope it helps you as I find it helps me. Always in love, J xx.”

Let’s hope the trolling has died down and they can just focus on each other moving forward!!

