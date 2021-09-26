Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Made Their Red Carpet Debut!!!

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made things red carpet official!

The couple attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, making it their first star-studded event that they’ve attended together since they started dating a little more than a year ago. According to E! News, the 20-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford rocked an elegant asymmetrical gold-colored gown encrusted with crystals from Celine, while Elordi wore a plain Celine black tux with a bowtie. Take a look at the entire ‘fits (below):

Awww!

As you may recall, Kaia and her beau made their relationship Instagram official last Halloween. Back in May, she opened up to Vogue about the love the two have grown for each other since then, expressing:

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Ugh, young love!!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]