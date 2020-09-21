Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Are ‘Very Happy Together’ After Vacationing With The Model’s Parents In Mexico!

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi‘s fresh new romance is moving right along and with a very important stamp of approval!

The two ventured off to Cabo, Mexico over the weekend with the 23-year-old model’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and based on photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the group looked quite comfortable enjoying some fun in the sun together!

Related: Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Were Spotted Kissing All Over NYC!

In the shots (HERE), Kaia was seen wearing a printed green bikini with a straw hat, while Jacob opted for dark grey swimming trunks and a baseball cap. According to the outlet, all eyes were on the hot new item, who couldn’t stay more than a few feet away from each other at all times! Additionally, more sources have reached out to E! News with details about their fun, end of summer getaway.

One insider explained the young model and the Kissing Booth 2 star had “been hanging out at a beach club, where they were holding hands and making out.” They continued:

“They look very happy together, always smiling and pulling each other in close. They seem very into each other and are having a good time. He is never not by her side and holding her close.”

The source said the pair freely engaged in PDA on the trip and there really wasn’t any awkwardness because “Cindy and Rande seem to really like Jacob.”

“Kaia and Jacob swam to a corner of the pool and wrapped their arms around each other and kissed. They are comfortable around Cindy and Rande, too and are not shy about showing affection.”

Wow, nice!! We don’t know if we’d be that comfortable with bringing a new flame around our parents so quickly, but kudos to them. Plus, it sounds like Kaia’s parents are on board with this coupling — and that’s a far cry from how they reportedly felt about her ex Pete Davidson, who had them worried silly about their daughter when they dated late last year.

The confidant divulged of the young stars’ vacay with the parents:

“They have been having dinner together and always end up laughing. The four of them hang out, but they also spend time as couples alone.”

Now that’s double dating done right!

This vacation comes after weeks of flirty Gerber-Elordi sightings in New York City. A source previously told E! they have been “inseparable” lately and while this trip definitely seems to prove it, the source also noted that Kaia has been reluctant to label anything despite Jacob’s “interest in dating” her officially.

Perezcious readers, do U think this latest outing with the model’s parents sealed the deal for ’em? Let us know your thoughts on all of this (below) in the comments!

[Image via News Pictures/FayesVision/WENN]