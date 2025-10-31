Kailyn Lowry Is Showing Off Her AH-Mazing Tummy Tuck Results In New Lingerie Pics! HAWT!

Kailyn Lowry looks SO good modeling lingerie amid her weight loss journey!

As we’ve been following, the Teen Mom alum got a breast reduction and a tummy tuck back in January. Well, she’s showing off those results now — and they’re INCREDIBLE!

In a new series of pics on Instagram, the 33-year-old momma shared her new fav pieces of bras and sportswear, and showed off her rocking bod. She wrote in the caption:

“my favorite support systems “

See for yourself (below):

WOW!

Stunning! You can see the full post HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]