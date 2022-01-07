Kaitlynn Carter Claps Back At Being Criticized For Rocking ‘Revealing’ Outfit After Having A Baby

Kaitlynn Carter won’t stand for anyone shaming her for wearing a sexy outfit — especially not just because she’s a mother now!

On Tuesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star hopped on Instagram to address some of the negative comments she has recently received about her New Year’s Eve attire. She posted a pic this week of her fit, a low-cut black and white YSL jumpsuit she wore while celebrating with her baby daddy Kristopher Brock and some friends.

A bit after the original post, she edited to address some comments, saying:

“I’ve always read about women being criticized for their choices once they’d become mothers, but this is my first personal experience with it. Over the course of my time on Instagram , I’ve worn a number of ‘revealing’ outfits, and no one’s been concerned. All of sudden NOW it’s so shocking ! It’s very sad to me that that’s the world we’re living in. You’re expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post.”

Kaitlynn, who welcomed her son Rowan in September, explained how going out and buying the fire look helped her embrace her post-baby body, saying:

“One of my greatest fears in becoming a mother was that I’d lose who I was before. As it turns out, I’m almost exactly the same (with the addition of someone new to be absolutely crazy about), and I am so happy about that! I’ve spent the past year struggling to fit into anything that wasn’t oversized or maternity, and I haven’t gone shopping for myself since having the baby, so on New Years Eve, I went to a store in Dallas and I asked the salesperson to only show me the sexiest party outfits she had.”

The 33-year-old television personality continued:

“She brought me this beautiful @ysl jumpsuit, and although my chest is currently much larger than usual because I’m BREASTFEEDING A CHILD, my boyfriend and I loved how it fit anyway. I said to myself, ‘this is my body right now, and I can either feel ashamed and hide it, or I can do what I WANT to do which is embrace and celebrate everything that my body currently is and has been for me this past year.’ so I did what I wanted to do, and that’s what women should be encouraged to do ALL THE TIME.”

