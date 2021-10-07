Kaitlynn Carter & BF Kristopher Brock Welcome First Child!

There’s a new Hills baby in town!

Kaitlynn Carter and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock have officially become parents to an ADORBS baby boy! The first-time momma made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday, sharing their son, named Rowan Carter Brock, arrived late last week.

Alongside a photo of her cradling the newborn, she wrote in the caption of her post:

“our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love “

You can take a look at Rowan (below)!

The couple first revealed they were pregnant in mid-June by sharing a truly artistic snapshot! Rather than give away the good news in writing, they let viewers decipher the news by catching a glimpse of the reality star’s baby bump as her shadow draped across a cement wall. See the truly one-of-a-kind announcement (below)!

It wasn’t long after that insiders began sharing details of the 32-year-old’s pregnancy. For instance, the couple — who had only been dating for a year by the time they were already preparing for a newborn — jetted off on a romantic getaway before spilling the good news with the public.

Enjoying a relaxing babymoon at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo, a source told ET it was a “dream vacation” for the lovebirds, explaining:

“They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public. She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple days pampering herself.”

Aww! And now their little one has arrived!

Rowan joins Charlie, Kristopher’s son whom he shares custody with ex-wife Laura Vassar, while the newborn is Kaitlynn’s first! Many congrats to their growing fam!

