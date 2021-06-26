Kaitlynn Carter Opens Up About Her Pregnancy With Kris Brock -- And Her Current Relationship With Ex Brody Jenner!

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about the new chapter in her life!

In a Friday episode of the Hillcast podcast, the 32-year-old reality star spilled the details about when she and boyfriend Kristopher Brock decided to start their family, first expressing:

“It’s something that I wanted for so long that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way, of course. Also, it took me a while to really absorb it. I’m just really excited. I’ve been really lucky — I haven’t had sickness or anything like that.”

Carter met the fashion designer through a mutual friend while vacationing in Malibu for a weekend in summer 2020, and they’ve been close ever since, so much so, they decided to try for a baby. Following the end of her 5-year relationship with Brody Jenner, The Hills: New Beginnings personality said she knew she needed someone who’s in the same stage of life as her, saying:

“For me, when I began dating again, it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly. We were definitely on the same page. Like, ‘Hey let’s go for it. And see what happens.’”

Obviously, their process worked! Kaitlynn then couldn’t help but note how fast things can change when there’s not a ton of pressure, sharing:

“It’s funny how when you relax and don’t have all these expectations and plans, how things come together better. Kris was such a pleasant surprise. I feel like I was trying the least, [was] when everything finally came together the way I hoped it would.”

Love it!! Earlier this month, the MTV personality announced her pregnancy with an Instagram photo of a silhouette of her baby bump. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So cute!!

Elsewhere in the conversation, she also touched on where she stands with her former beau and explained how they’ve both moved on “a long time ago,” adding:

“He and I are really close. There’s nothing he’s saying on the show that I haven’t heard him say in real life. We have a very transparent relationship.”

We guess it’s time for him to take on the new role as Uncle Brody! No? Too soon still?

Either way, we are super excited for Kaitlynn and Kris and can’t wait to meet their little one on The Hills in the future! And if you want, you can listen to the entire Hillscast podcast (below):

