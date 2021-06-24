Kristin Cavallari’s Return To The Hills Brings New Drama With Ex Brody Jenner! All The Deets!

Finally!

Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings premiered on Wednesday night, and we’re now learning the truth about what went down between Kristin Cavallari and her ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner! Sparks were instantly obvious between the former couple, but their connection quickly led Kristin into some new romantic trouble… and a love triangle?!

The episode began with Brody gushing about how excited he was to see the Uncommon James founder, who was coming to El Lay town for a photoshoot. Before they finally reunited though, the momma of three made a beeline to first hang with Audrina Patridge, getting together at her Airbnb. Talking all things love and life, the conversation inevitably landed on Jay Cutler, whom she had recently divorced. Kristin reflected to her pal:

“Before my divorce, I’d come out for two days max, cram everything into two days. Now that I have my kids half the time, I have more time. The only good thing about a divorce.”

LOLz. At least she can find the silver linings!! And there seems to be more, as the fashionista admitted to feeling “really free” and “really happy, overall” since the split took place. She added:

“I’m actually doing really well. It’s such a heavy thing. It’s like, close that chapter and move on.”

But has she closed the chapter on Brody?!

Apparently not — though things were bound to get way more complicated.

Getting ahead of any girl code issues, Audrina hinted at her “flirty” relationship with the 37-year-old as Kristin expressed a desire to date again after being linked to Cutler for a decade. When the entire cast met up at No Vacancy to party, Brody and Kristin hit it off right away, with the Laguna Beach alum teasing of the TV personality’s longer hair:

“Brody Jenner! Good to see you! What’s happening?!”

In a confessional, Jenner got straight to the point about what’s happening with his ex, noting:

“Kristin and I have had many wild nights together. We were in our early 20s when we first met. A lot of our old memories were going out in Hollywood, turning up. So when I’m looking at her, I’m thinking, here I go, let’s party.”

But after deciding to meet up the next day at the beach, Brody rolled up to the destination with Audrina hidden in the backseat of his car! WHAT?! After seemingly spending the night with Patridge, he was just gonna hop on a date with another girl?

Unsurpisingly, this reveal does align with Jenner’s previous comments when denying co-star Spencer Pratt‘s claims the exes kissed during the reunion. We still have so many questions, though!

A teaser for next week’s episode promises to explore the complicated dynamic more, but it also seems like Kristin will stay out of the drama as much as she can. Reactions, Perezcious readers? This all confirms some of the rumors we’ve heard ahead of the exciting premiere, but are you surprised the start of the season really went down like this? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Brody Jenner/Instagram & C.M. Wiggins/WENN]