Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson’s 'Close' Relationship Explained

Is Hollywood lothario Pete Davidson at it again?

The Saturday Night Live star has been connected to a LOT of famous ladies, so it’s no surprise that when Kaley Cuoco announced her breakup with husband Karl Cook, people suspected her Meet Cute co-star might have something to do with it. The couple had celebrated their third anniversary just months before the divorce announcement, and the timing of her filming a rom-com with Pete just felt a little coincidental.

One source told E! News:

“She realized it wasn’t right with Karl. … She wanted something different and felt like they weren’t on the same page for the future. She wanted to go in a different direction and have different types of experiences. It became clear it wasn’t going to work with him.”

But what about the Pete factor? The insider shared:

“She is close friends with Pete. She thinks he is hysterical and very sweet. They’ve gotten to know each other well. She has a lot of fun with him and they enjoy hanging out.”

“Close friends,” eh? Let’s not forget that the comedian also recently split from his “celebrity crush,” Phoebe Dynevor. Knowing that he never stays single for long, we can assume he was definitely ready to mingle. But a source for UK tabloid The Sun suggested that the Bridgerton breakup may have been related to his “closeness” with the Big Bang Theory babe.

The source explained:

“When Pete and Phoebe split there was talk that his close friendship with Kaley did play a part. But now Kaley has announced the breakdown of her marriage to Carl, those around them on the set of Cute are saying they saw it coming.”

The insider continued:

“Pete and Kaley have got on incredibly well since day one but as the weeks have passed, it’s become clear there is some attraction there. Obviously they play a couple in the film and it’s all very romantic and sweet. But the chemistry between them is so palpable, it’s all people could talk about on set.”

Hmm. So even if they didn’t play a literal role in each other’s breakups, it sounds like there’s something brewing here. The Sun source concluded:

“When the cameras stopped rolling they’d be cracking jokes and were clearly enjoying one another’s company. A friendship has definitely been formed between them and they seem very tight.”

Well, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this situation to see if these two ever confirm our suspicions!

