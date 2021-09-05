Could Pete Davidson Have Played A Role In Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook's 'Very Sudden' Split?!

Could it be that Pete Davidson is at the center of the Kaley Cuoco-Karl Cook split?!

As we’ve been reporting over the long Labor Day weekend, the 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum abruptly announced that she was splitting from her 30-year-old husband, to much fanfare and gossip. The duo released a public statement about their split, claiming that their life paths have taken them in “opposite directions” to get to this point, and asking for privacy while they navigated the aftermath of their marriage.

Looking back on it now, at the same time as it turned out that the couple’s marriage was going up in smoke, Kaley was not being shy on social media about praising co-star Davidson for their work together on the set of Meet Cute, an upcoming romantic comedy set to star the sitcom alum and the Saturday Night Live funny-man.

As you can see (below), take a look at this particularly eye-opening Instagram post from August 27 in which Kaley admitted that she “loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film” and added that she “would do it over and over again,” while showing off her closeness to Davidson on set:

Hmmm…

And later in the day, she shared a second shot promoting the film and teasing her and Davidson’s characters as coming soon to the silver screen:

Well then!

Obviously, she could simply have had a very good time making the movie — and that very well may be true!

But the reason we’re at least a little curious about the timing here is that, according to a new source who spoke to People over the Labor Day weekend, Cuoco’s split from Cook was incredibly sudden.

The insider revealed that things appeared to be going great at the beginning of the summer for those two, right up until they weren’t any more (below):

“In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great. The split seems very sudden. It’s pretty shocking.”

So of course that begs the question: what changed over the summer???

Kaley filmed Meet Cute, and… uh… anything else?! It was just a week after the film wrapped that these two went their separate ways, so it really makes us wonder!

As you’ll recall, Kaley and Karl released this (very vague) statement about their split on Friday:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Hmmm… Says nothing while saying a lot!

