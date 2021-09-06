Kaley Cuoco Is Back On The Set Of Meet Cute With Pete Davidson Days After Divorce Reveal

…And back to work she goes!

Even though Kaley Cuoco said that filming was “a wrap” on Meet Cute back at the end of August, it would appear that is not actually the case, and now she’s back working alongside co-star Pete Davidson on set once again!

Related: Kaley’s Ex Johnny Galecki Responds To Her Calling Life ‘Boring’ Before Marriage!

According to People, on Saturday, Cuoco was seen “walking and holding hands with her co-star Pete Davidson” as cameras rolled and the production worked on filming a few more scenes. (In fact, the two stars are pictured above during one of those exact scenes, with the camera off to the left getting the shot!)

It’s the opposite of what we expected after the Big Bang Theory star announced openly bag in an August 27 Instagram post that it “was a wrap” on filming the rom-com. It could be nothing major, of course — perhaps the director and producers realized they needed some super-quick re-shoots, and it was easier to knock out a few scenes now with everybody still close by, rather than wait a while to set a time and do them later.

Whatever the case, it all comes around in the immediate days after Cuoco and husband Karl Cook abruptly separated. In an about-face from what had apparently been a good summer for the couple of three years, things ended rapidly over the last week, and right before Labor Day Weekend, Kaley made it official by filing for divorce.

It certainly has our interest piqued as to whether Davidson himself could be partially (or completely) at the center of the end of Cuoco’s marriage. HBU, Perezcious readers?! What’s the deal with Meet Cute???

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]