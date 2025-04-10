Got A Tip?

Kanye West Apologizes To JAY-Z For Attacking Kids Online -- Then Backtracks With NSFW Beyoncé Question!

One step forward, two steps back

Very late Wednesday night, Kanye West popped up on X (Twitter) with a surprising message of apology directed at none other than JAY-Z. Whoa!!!

That’s a big deal, of course, because Ye NEVER apologizes. But he should! As you’ll no doubt remember, it wasn’t long ago that the Hurricane rapper took to that very same platform to share an incredibly inappropriate comment about the music mogul’s children and their health. And you’ll certainly recall how much unsettling fallout came from THAT awful post last month…

But on Wednesday night, Ye returned with… an apology?! No, really! In a post published on the Elon Musk-owned social media site and directed at Beyoncé‘s husband, Ye began by writing:

“I’m sorry Jay Z.”

Oh?! You don’t say?? Then, he continued:

“I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s**t none of these rap n****s had my back.”

Uh… Okay. That seems more like a self-serving commentary about the music business than an outright apology, but at least he actually said the words “I’m sorry” first. So, we’ll call that progress. Sure.

You can see the full post (below):

All good now, right?!

Well… no. Not quite. In fact, not at all.

See, not even an hour later, he returned to the social media site and posted a second jaw-dropping tweet — the purpose and inspiration behind which we’re still not entirely sure??? In it, he wrote:

“Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p***y I mean like at least a couple times.”

HUH?!

So, in an hour’s time, Ye went from apologizing for his completely outta pocket commentary about JAY-Z’s children to asking about his sex life with Queen Bey?! WTF?!

In what realm is that appropriate, or wise, or acceptable, or even logical?! We said it up top, and we’ll say it again here: one step forward, two steps back. And we’re not the only ones who feel that way, either! Down in the comments beneath Ye’s second tweet, fans pointed out that same exact thing:

“U jus said sorry to him lmaoooo”

“Kanye now you’ve crossed the line.”

“Please leave Jay alone …. Roast other folks”

“You just apologized for the previous stunts, don’t pull a new one!! Lmaoo”

Sigh.

We’re just exhausted at this point.

Reactions, y’all?! Share all your takes down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Andres Otero/MEGA/WENN]

