Kanye West Tweeted That Disgusting Thing About Kim Kardashian & Ray J!

Another day, another disgusting line Kanye West has crossed…

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old rapper dropped a shocking new comment on X (Twitter). No, not the one in which he blamed Taylor Swift for never being allowed to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. That was sensible compared to this!

No, he said he wanted to make a sex tape with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J! WTF! He wrote in the since-deleted post:

“Kim Kardashian my nanny. Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two.”

Sigh. Yeah, that one. He finally did it.

After their horrendous interview (in which Ye wore a KKK uniform), DJ Akademiks claimed the rapper told him he’d thought about tweeting that out. The podcaster was so offended by everything Kanye was sharing, he even posted that potential tweet. The only saving grace for Ye was that he hadn’t actually posted it publicly. Well, no more benefit of the doubt… Despite the backlash just from the news he was thinking about it, he still decided he should post it. Awful.

Of course, the comment refers to the explicit video that leaked of Kim getting down and dirty with her then-boyfriend back in 2007. It’s one of the most famous sex tapes of all time, possibly falling behind Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton’s, and subsequently launched the Kardashian-Jenners into the spotlight. For years Kim rode the wave of notoriety the tape got her, getting a TV show with her family and everything off the back of the controversy. It was so advantageous to the family many fans assumed momager Kris Jenner leaked it herself!

The tape has since become one of the messiest obstacles in Kim’s life though, especially as she became a mom. Not to mention that it has caused a lot of drama with Ray J, who claims the reality stars tried to “ruin” his family over it. Now, Ye wants to bring the video up again and go as far as to suggest a sequel?! How disrespectful.

We still can’t say we’re shocked, though. This is the same guy who publicly said he “didn’t want to have children” with Kim after two months into their relationship — knowing his own four kids will likely see this one day — called himself a Nazi, created a song with Diddy AFTER the charges, and more. So, it is unfortunately fitting that he continues to spew disturbing remarks like these latest ones. This certainly won’t be the last time, either.

At this time, neither Kim nor Ray J has not reacted to Ye making light of this. However, the SKIMS founder is most likely fuming right now! We would be if our ex-husband said something like that! If you thought their co-parenting relationship was bad before, what happened now probably made it 10 times worse! Plus, Kim is reportedly gunning for full legal custody of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, so he may have just given her more ammunition here.

What are your thoughts on the post, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live,Club Shay Shay/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]