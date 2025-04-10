Kanye West Says He's Never Been Allowed To Perform At The Super Bowl Because Of Taylor Swift?! Yeah, Sure Pal...

Welp, Kanye West is at it again.

On Wednesday, the embattled music and fashion mogul took to X (Twitter) and posted a really surprising tweet — even for him — that he would delete not long after. In it, he said that there are three reasons why he’s never been allowed to perform at the halftime show of the NFL‘s Super Bowl. And supposedly — at least according to Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband — one of those reasons is Taylor Swift.

HUH?! Come on, dude. Seriously??

In the shocking since-deleted post, Ye popped off with a moment of venting by complaining about how he’s never been allowed to steal the show at the NFL’s foremost event. According to him, that’s because:

“I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat.”

Yeah…

First off, we could never forget that shocking moment during a televised Hurricane Katrina relief fundraiser two decades ago where he said that then-President George W. Bush didn’t “care about Black people.” And that image of stunned Mike Myers‘ face throughout that whole unexpected moment on live TV is still completely seared into our brains, even 20 years later.

But beyond that, is he really also blaming TayTay for his supposed Super Bowl snub????

Of course, Ye and Tay have been at odds ever since his horrific mic-stealing behavior at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. But it’s certainly not Taylor’s fault that he did that. She definitely did NOT make him do it in the first place, that’s for sure! And we’re pretty damn certain she’s not pulling strings behind the scenes to prevent Ye from doing a halftime show, either! Like, come on, bro. Take some personal responsibility for once!!

Anyways, Ye went on to add:

“How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time. (And I mean all of this before I went full Nazi of course)”

Wow. What a WILD parenthetical — for a normal person. Or, uh, just another day in the life of Ye…

You can see the full (deleted) post (below):

Hmmm…

Reactions, y’all?? Is Ye just completely in outer space on this one or what?!

Blaming TayTay for whatever Super Bowl snub he thinks he’s received over the years is LAME! Just saying!! But share your reactions down in the comments (below)!

