Kanye West Barred From Visiting Aussie In-Laws Because Of His Antisemitism?!

Kanye West might not be heading Down Under after all!

After the 45-year-old controversial rapper “married” Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori earlier this month, a report came out from The Herald Sun that the couple was hoping to head to his new bride’s home in Australia soon so he could meet her in-laws. The outlet stated that Ye “is believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet her family,” and the lovebirds “will spend time in Ivanhoe, east of the CBD, where Censori grew up.” However, that plan is possibly out the window now! Education Minister Jason Clare told CNN affiliate Nine News that Kanye could be denied a visa if he tries to visit the country — all because of his horrific antisemitic comments.

As you most likely will recall, the fashion designer came under fire last year for his repeated antisemitic rants — including the now-infamous tweet threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” The scandal quickly escalated when he praised Adolf Hilter and the Nazis in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and then posted a picture of a swastika on Twitter. And amid his disgusting behavior, several brands cut ties with Kanye, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Foot Locker, and the Gap, and he subsequently lost his billionaire status. And now, there is a strong chance he won’t be able to meet Bianca’s family due to the controversy!

Related: Kim Kardashian Is In Her ‘Happy Era’ Despite Kanye’s New Marriage

At this time, Clare said he did not know if Kanye applied for a visa yet, but explained Australia has barred people from entering for their antisemitic views before. Per the Associated Press, Australia’s Migration Act sets certain security and character requirements for non-citizens when it comes to allowing entry into the country. Clare explained to Nine News that “if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions” as those who’ve had similar problematic views.

So… they don’t want neo-nazis in their effing country? Who would have thought? Also, can we get some of that moral conviction here??

The decision on whether Kanye will receive a visa ultimately would be made by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles. While his office would not comment on the matter due to privacy reasons, Peter Wertheim, the co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, met with government officials on Tuesday to plead with them to ban the Power artist from coming to Australia. He told Sky News:

“We had a sympathetic hearing. We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail.”

Who knows if Kanye will be heading to the country soon, as it seems pretty clear that they won’t stand for the hatred he spewed! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bianca Censori/Instagram, ABC News/YouTube]