Wait, Kanye West Got MARRIED In Secret Beverly Hills Ceremony?! Details HERE!

Kanye West is married! Yes, really!!

So, as we previously reported, the 45-year-old rapper had been staying under the radar after weeks of his horrific antisemitic comments and problematic behavior. That all changed last weekend, though. It was then that he first sparked romance rumors with a mystery blonde woman. They were spotted out and about together in the El Lay area, and even photographed driving around this past Sunday in his Maybach.

Later that day, the Jesus Walks rapper and the woman parked the vehicle in Beverly Hills and walked into the Waldorf Astoria Hotel “basically hand in hand.” And on Thursday the two were spotted again. But this time, it’s WAAAAY bigger.

That’s right: they secretly got MARRIED!!!!!

So, first, according to TMZ, the woman’s identity is now known. Her name is Bianca Censori, and she is an architectural designer for the controversial artist’s Yeezy brand. And in this totally unexpected move, the Hurricane rapper married her!! The news outlet reports the duo got hitched “in an intimate Beverly Hills ceremony.”

No word on if the nuptials happened on Thursday or not. TMZ simply reports the wedding went down “recently.” The outlet only reported that there was “some sort of wedding ceremony.” Furthermore, they claim it “doesn’t appear” as though the new couple has filed their marriage certificate yet to actually make things legal in the eyes of the government. So that would seem to be a big step that is missing!!

But still, marriage?!?! Just a few months after Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was (finally) finalized?? We didn’t see this one coming!

As for Censori herself, Page Six reports she joined Ye’s company back in November 2020. She’s been around various Yeezy events for a while now. That outlet reports Censori was at one of the rapper’s Balenciaga fashion shows back in May, for one. In the past, she’s been memorable as a stunning brunette. But as these new pictures indicate, she recently flipped the switch on her hair color to blonde. Truly a season of change!

It’s not clear how long she and Ye have been dating. But obviously, we reported on them being seen together last week. And then Ye and the woman were spotted dining inside the Waldorf again this week. That was what brought up this wedding reveal in the first place. In that latest sighting, they appeared to be very relaxed with each other as they ate their food. You can ch-ch-check out those photos HERE.

FWIW, Ye and Censori were spotted rocking wedding bands this week in several sightings at the hotel. So whether or not they have filed marriage license docs, it appears they are at least acting out the part in public. TMZ claimed the rings are purposeful, and they “symbolize his commitment to her following the ceremony.”

Just last month, the Chicago-born rapper released a new track called Censori Overload. It didn’t register for most fans at the time, but now the title would appear to be an obvious tribute to Kanye’s new bride. The lyrics don’t overtly deal with any quickie wedding content, though. However, there is one bar that should catch your attention:

“And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage'”

It looks like Ye went and did just that?!

The Stronger rapper has been no stranger to love after Kim, of course. In the recent past, Ye has been linked to the likes of Julia Fox, Vinetria, Chaney Jones, Irina Shayk, and Juliana Nalú. But now he’s off the market for good?? Like we said up top, we definitely didn’t see this nuptial news coming!!

What do U think about this shocking sitch, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take in the comments (below)…

