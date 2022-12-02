Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West's Twitter After INSANELY Antisemitic Alex Jones Interview & String Of Violent Tweets

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after a shocking day of jaw-dropping comments both on the social media app and in an interview with Alex Jones.

The 45-year-old rapper focused some of his Twitter attentions on its owner, Elon Musk, prior to his account being suspended late on Thursday. And Ye also used the platform to share a disgustingly inappropriate reference to Nazism and its former leader, Adolf Hitler. Get ready, y’all. This is a lot…

During a few-hour period last night, Ye tweeted several erratic messages. One of them included a picture of Elon standing shirtless on a yacht. Ye joked that its message, which painted Musk in an unflattering light, might be his last on the site.

That’s not what drove the Jesus Walks rapper off the app, though. At one point, he also tweeted a photo of a bizarre symbol that combined a Nazi swastika and the Star of David in one. That image went too far — and Ye was removed from the site. While CNN and others report they have been unable to confirm which post exactly was the one that drove Kanye from the bird app, his account is suspended now.

Elon himself even weighed in about that situation. Early on Thursday, he attempted to show Ye some level of patience. Replying to an earlier tweet from the rapper, Elon wrote:

Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness. I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

But hours later, it all ended.

On Thursday night, Musk re-addressed Ye’s later comments and image posts. Elon first replied “that is fine” in response to Ye’s tweet showing the “chief twit” shirtless on the yacht. But to the tweet containing swastika imagery overlaid on the Jewish religious symbol, Musk simply said “this is not.” Then, when another Twitter user begged Musk to “fix” Ye (?!), the Tesla head gave a deeper explanation:

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The Space X exec then reiterated his stance on Ye’s ouster in another subsequent response to a second user soon after:

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Here is Elon’s full series of exchanges on the matter:

Wow.

There’s a LOT of other s**t going on in the Ye universe right now, too.

For one, CNBC reported on Friday morning that Parler execs have called off the deal to sell their site to Ye. As Perezcious readers will remember, the right-wing social media app was set to be purchased by the Chicago-born rapper as Candace Owens worked to get Ye in on it following his first Twitter suspension back in October. But that deal is dead now.

More critically, there is also still fallout flying from Ye’s other disastrous move: openly praising Hitler and Nazism in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones published on Thursday. The Gold Digger rapper appeared in person and wore a mask covering his face and head. On set, Ye made a series of incredibly bizarre remarks. Some were so far out there that they appeared to make Jones uncomfortable, which is saying a lot…

At one point, Ye told the controversial host about how much he loves the Nazis’ World War II-era leader:

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?”

Jones was thrown by the remark, and responded how he felt “most Jews are great people.” Alex also said he believed Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband has “a bit of a Hitler fetish going on.” Ye replied:

“It’s not a fetish. I just like information.”

Unbelievably, Jones kept trying to calm the situation. (Think about that! The situation was so f**ked, it took Alex f**king Jones to try to walk things back?!?!) The conspiracy theorist told Ye:

“You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be described as that.”

But the rapper doubled down:

“I see good things about Hitler, also.”

Later in the interview, undeterred over being cast out by Jones, Ye added that it was “time to promote love.” The Yeezy brand head’s suggestion for love looked like this:

“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis. … I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

The f**k…?! That’s sick.

Over on Twitter, that s**t show combined with Ye’s suspension from the platform hours later sent users into overdrive. As to be expected, Ye’s name trended worldwide. And there were no shortage of takes and reactions to everything that went down on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Some shared unbelievable snippets of Ye’s disturbing commentary from Jones’ broadcast, like this clip (below) in which the rapper offers a bizarre wild aside on Israeli politician Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu:

kanye west has lost his fucking mind. pic.twitter.com/6JJvPVyL49 — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 1, 2022

Uhhh…

And other users offered up many more of their own opinions on Ye’s behavior:

“You know Kanye has reached a point of no return when he makes Alex Jones look normal.” “kanye west has had the most severe fall from grace of anyone in history like you couldn’t even dream this up” “This is Nazism. When are we going to say ENOUGH?” “Stop blaming mental illness for Kanye West’s anti-Semitic and racist rants. I have mental illness and know a lot of people who do and not once has it caused anyone to cause bigotry. Kanye is just a f**king loser. Period.” “Kanye West has been suspended from this app. He shouldn’t have been allowed back to begin with and he should never be allowed back again. Period.” “F**k Kanye. F**k Nazis. F**k Alex Jones. F**k ’em all; especially Hitler.”

Wow. Just wow. Where the f**k does all this go from here? So vile.

