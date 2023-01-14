Family Of Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori Speaks Out About The Couple’s Secret Wedding!

Kanye West’s new in-laws have some thoughts about the 45-year-old rapper’s secret wedding to Bianca Censori!

By now, you’ve most likely heard the couple got hitched in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. It’s unclear when Ye and Bianca began dating or when their nuptials were. However, TMZ reported that the wedding went down “recently.” And while the pair have not obtained a marriage certificate to make things official, they have been spotted wearing rings on that finger, including when they arrived at the Waldorf Astoria hotel earlier this week.

Neither of them has spoken out about the wedding at this time – but it looks like someone from Bianca’s family has some things to say about what went down! Speaking to the Herald Sun, her sister, Angelina Censori, confessed that the family was really happy about the wedding news:

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

Alyssa Censori, another relative of the Australian architectural designer, added that she was “super happy for them both.” That’s a bit of a surprising reaction, considering they seemingly were not invited to the big day!

While Bianca’s family is thrilled by her marriage to Kanye, Kim Kardashian hasn’t publicly addressed her ex-husband’s marital status update – and most likely won’t be saying anything about it based on her recent cryptic messages! When the wedding news broke, the 42-year-old shared several messages on Instagram Stories, including one that read:

“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

Despite her basically telling us all that her statement on the matter is that she won’t make a statement (LOLZ), sources have come forward to share that Kimmy Kakes isn’t too happy about the nuptials. Page Six reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has never liked Bianca, who has been an employee for Kanye’s fashion brand Yeezy for two years now. An insider for the outlet said bluntly:

“Kim hates her.”

Damn! Clearly, Bianca won’t be getting a warm welcome from the Kardashian family if she ever appears with Kanye at any of their events in the future! We guess it is a good thing the former Nylons Jewellery owner’s loved ones are seemingly supportive of the marriage! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

