Kanye West Comeback? Disgraced Rapper Building Enormous Yeezy Headquarters In LA

Is Kanye West seriously trying to revive his career after everything he’s done???

By now you know the 45-year-old rapper came under fire when he had “White Lives Matter” shirts on the runway during Paris Fashion Week, made several antisemitic remarks, as well as other problematic statements, and was publicly threatening and emotionally abusive to ex Kim Kardashian. It was some truly vile behavior from Ye, particularly the pro-Nazi stuff — resulting in some big consequences. Several companies cut ties with Kanye, including CAA, Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga. But more than that, he lost the respect of a lot of people.

Since then, more allegations have come out. Kanye is dealing with some lawsuits — including from two former staff members from Donda Academy, who sued him for racial discrimination and health and safety violations. Through this backlash, Kanye has been keeping a relatively low profile — except for when he unexpectedly got married to Kim lookalike Bianca Censori earlier this year. But now it seems he’s gearing up for a comeback. Ugh.

According to a new report from The US Sun on Friday, a source shared that the record producer is trying to get back into the swing of things with his fashion design and music projects. One way he’s apparently trying to get the ball rolling on those projects is by building a massive new showroom. The Sun reported that he began leasing a 7,400-square-foot space on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Innerestingly enough, it’s just a few doors down from an Adidas store. We can bet Ye did that on purpose… Melrose locations ain’t cheap or easy to get, so you don’t end up there by accident.

Per The Sun, Kanye already has people starting construction on the building. Construction workers were spotted at the back of the place this week, and others were seen sanding the floors inside. Photos obtained by the outlet showed the property has the windows and doors covered with the whole place painted a dark gray color. While reports claimed earlier this month the venue would be a new store selling his merchandise, the insider revealed to the outlet it’s actually a multi-use “Yeezy HQ,” saying:

“The vision for its use has changed to being multi-purpose, it’s not just going to be a store. Ye has been hosting parties for three weeks in a row at the venue and giving away sample pieces for his latest collection.”

The source continued:

“He’s hosted movie nights with close friends at the space and brought back Sunday Service last week for the first time in more than a year, kids from Donda Academy performed.”

Wow, Donda Academy still going and everything? Huh. At this time, the source noted “there’s no date set for the release,” but everyone can expect it to happen “soon.” They added:

“He’s been working hard to get everything ready for his comeback.”

Kanye also has been working with Bianca, whom he hired as the Head of Architecture at the fashion company in 2020, for Yeezy Season 10. We’ll have to see how the public responds to this comeback, but we expect it (understandably) won’t be with open arms — especially since he has yet to make a genuine public apology for his actions. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

