Kanye West's 'Wife' Goes Nude For Yeezy -- After He Blasted Kim Kardashian For Wearing Revealing Clothes!

Kanye West is showing off his maybe-wife to the world — and he ain’t leaving much to our imaginations.

The Chicago-born rapper’s Yeezy brand is back in the news this week after Bianca Censori popped up on designer Mowalola Ogunlesi‘s social media accounts with some VERY revealing new pics.

Related: Why The Kardashians Are ‘Nervous’ About Kanye’s Shocking Marriage To Bianca!

In the new snaps, which Ogunlesi first posted to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Censori can be seen modeling for a brand new, super-revealing Yeezy design. But as you can see (below), there’s, uhhh, not much design! It’s an almost totally nude look!

See it all for yourself:

DAMN!!!

This is a fashion modeling shoot for Yeezy with very little actual, um, fashion involved. There’s hardly any material covering Bianca’s most private parts! Not saying this to be prude — just to be honest! LOLz!

Plus, some of the religious iconography is interesting, to say the least. Swipe on through the slides on that IG post and see what we mean with that. It’s hard not to notice the crucifix slapped across Bianca’s backside. Ya know???

Related: Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Helping Fund Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign?!

Down in the comments of Ogunlesi’s IG reveal, fans gave a range of reactions:

“It’s giving… Brazilian wax, but make it fashion” “That tape is gonna hurt so bad coming off ” “How to serve c**t in a God honoring way” “Can’t wait to hear all about the symbolism or concept behind the cross! I’ve got the wildest fetish for crosses…” “In the name of good fashion stop this nonsense” “This ain’t Christ-like”

Yeah…

But the controversy surrounding Bianca’s nearly nude new modeling project is just half the story here, y’all. Let’s go all the way back to 2019 for the rest of the situation!

As Perezcious readers may recall, at the end of that year, a KUWTK episode recounted what happened between Kanye and now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian a few months before at the Met Gala. Kim rocked a skintight custom-made Thierry Mugler dress for the shindig that May. But when the prep period ahead of the actual event made it to air on KUWTK six months later, viewers learned how much Ye HATED the curve-hugging look.

In the dressing room exactly one day before the much-anticipated event, he was caught on reality TV cameras telling his then-wife how he felt the corset was inappropriate for her to wear:

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.’ I didn’t realize that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot, for who though?”

The criticism from her husband eventually drove her to tears. But to her credit, Kim fired right back in the moment with this strong (and correct) response in that late 2019 episode:

“So, the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into a corset vibe? You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy, or for you say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

Good for her! We were proud of her standing up for herself back then, and we are proud of it now!

In light of this latest Yeezy modeling move, though, it honestly makes us wonder: Ye feels free to call out Kim publicly for wearing revealing clothes back in 2019, but suddenly when it’s his new wife doing an even more revealing look in 2023, it’s OK?

Hypocrite much?!

Then again, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that Ye’s actions continue to be the opposite of his stated values. Just saying!

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on Ye’s Yeezy hypocrisy down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Bianca Censori/Instagram]