Kanye West's Cease & Desist Letter To Kim Kardashian Is A 'Hoax', Says His Rep!

Was Kanye West‘s cease-and-desist letter to Kim Kardashian not real? That’s what his rep is saying!

In case you missed it, TMZ said they obtained a letter the rapper and wife Bianca Censori‘s purported lawyer, Kathy Johnson, sent to Kim’s attorney, Laura Wasser, “concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West” on Friday. The alleged letter accused the SKIMS founder of violating Kanye’s parent rights in multiple ways, such as exploiting North for “personal and commercial gain” at public events and in online content without his consent.

Among the other alleged violations, the doc slammed Kim for taking their 11-year-old daughter “to the Met Gala in New York City, exposing her to significant media attention” and leaving her “unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event, posing risks to her safety.” She also was accused of denying Kanye “meaningful access to his children,” especially Saint, despite their joint legal and physical custody agreement. (Even though there is evidence that isn’t true.) If Kanye’s demands were not met by May 23, he threatened to take legal action against Kim like filing “a petition to modify the custody arrangement to seek sole legal and/or physical custody.”

This wasn’t a shocking move from the controversial fashion designer — if it was legit. A custody war has been brewing for a while, especially since Kanye threatened he would “go get these kids” after repeatedly claiming Kim hasn’t let him see them. However, it turns out Ye is actually NOT threatening legal action at this time! He and Kim were victims of a wild “hoax!” His spokesperson told E! News on Friday that the document was “quite obviously fraudulent,” and he had nothing to do with it, adding:

“TMZ didn’t ask for comment before running the story. This morning, they finally emailed us with second thoughts, asking if it had been a ‘publicity stunt.’ No. You fell for a hoax.”

TMZ also confirmed the note was fake. Kim hasn’t addressed the bogus letter, but a source with direct knowledge told the outlet that her camp treated it as a stunt, and Laura never received it.

Look, the cease and desist turned out to be phony, but Kim and Kanye’s rocky co-parenting relationship is very real right now! That is clear as day! We’ve even heard rumblings that the reality star could go for full legal custody if his disturbing antics continue, such as parading his naked wife around, making antisemitic comments, or putting their kids in danger by hanging out with alleged sex traffickers. The Yeezy founder seemingly won’t stop anytime soon, so time will tell if she takes action. But for now, Kim doesn’t need to immediately panic and address any legal threats from her ex-husband!

