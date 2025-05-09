Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian Cease & Desist Over Treatment Of Their Kids! He's PISSED About The Met Gala!

It looks like we’re getting closer and closer to an explosive custody battle between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian! But his latest move isn’t just some tweet — it’s serious.

According to TMZ on Friday, the controversial rapper sent a cease and desist letter through his and Bianca Censori’s lawyer, Kathy Johnson, to Kim’s attorney, Laura Wasser. They letter — from the attorneys repping him in cases “concerning the welfare and custody of” his kids — warned the reality star to stop actions that “violate Mr. West’s parental rights, exploit his children, and breach the joint custody agreement” from their 2022 divorce settlement. They say if she doesn’t comply he’ll take her to court to take the kids back. Yeah, he’s prepared to carry out that vow he made late last month…

Kanye keeps accusing Kim of not letting him see their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. He’s lost it over the matter on the internet several times lately, even threatening to “go get these kids” on a livestream. It’s a promise that worried the television personality so much that she ramped up security just in case. We guess she didn’t know if he’d just physically grab them! Instead he went the legal route.

Per the cease and desist, supposedly not being able to see the children is still a huge issue he wants rectified now. (You know, despite the evidence that isn’t even true.) However, the final straw that pushed him to send the letter happened earlier this week.

As our readers will be well aware, Monday night was the Met Gala. Kim was in attendance again this year — and this time she brought North to New York City to help her get ready and create cute social media content together. The 11-year-old even appeared to drive over to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the sprinter van with the SKIMS founder. Take a look (below):

North clearly enjoys this time with her momma — and especially loves staying at the hotel to critique the ‘fits! However, Kanye claimed in the letter that Kim violated his rights and their divorce settlement because she brought their tween “to the Met Gala in New York City, exposing her to significant media attention” and left her “unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event, posing risks to her safety.” What?! The guy inviting accused sex traffickers over is accusing Kim of risking North’s safety??

And on top of those wild accusations, he’s going after The Kardashians star for their social media content again. The letter stated:

“Additionally, your client has published or authorized the publication of North’s images and videos on social media platforms, including TikTok, despite Mr. West’s explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms.”

Yet he can release a song with North and Diddy on it against Kim’s wishes… What a hypocrite.

And that’s only the start of Kanye’s complaints! He then blasted Kim for denying him “meaningful access” to the kids, especially Saint, thus violating their joint legal and physical custody agreement:

“Notably, he has had no contact with his son, Saint West, in 2025, and his interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm have been unreasonably restricted. This violates the custody agreement’s provisions for equal parental access and decision-making.”

For starters, the accusation that the fashion designer hasn’t seen the kids was already debunked! There are pictures of him with Psalm, Saint, and Chicago in Japan in January. Multiple sources also say Kim doesn’t restrict visitation with Kanye but “is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic.” And it’s definitely chaos around him all the time!

The performer paraded his naked wife around in public, called himself a Nazi, praised Hitler, and hung out with accused sex traffickers. So can you blame her if she restricted access to the kiddos? It doesn’t seem unreasonable to us! She’s just being cautious! Regardless, Kim reportedly isn’t even to blame for the issue! Insiders connected to her claim the truth is, Kanye just hasn’t asked to see the children as much this year! Apart from hanging out with North to make music, he just hasn’t seemed very interested, they say! So, from what we know, he’s at fault for any absence in his children’s lives!

Anyway, back to the letter. Kanye went on to accuse Kim of exploiting North for “personal and commercial gain” at public events and in online content without his consent, insisting that “this disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure.” Hmm.

Now, Kanye wants Kim to stop posting their children online and involving them in public events, as well as to “remove all existing social media content” taken without his permission. He also demanded she “facilitate regular and unimpeded access” to the kids for him. All of this must be done by May 23, 2025, or Kanye warned he would take legal action against her, like filing “a petition to modify the custody arrangement to seek sole legal and/or physical custody.”

OMG…

All of this is so RICH coming from him — the guy who has done more egregious and dangerous actions over the past few years, like putting North on a track with the alleged sex trafficker, rapist, and pedophile. As we mentioned before, he almost had her in the presence of alleged sex traffickers. Let us not forget his numerous antisemitic comments AND his own sexual assault allegations, too. Oh, he also said he wished he’d never had his kids with Kim! If Kanye attempts to go for full custody, the odds are not in his favor. And without a doubt, Kim will fight tooth and nail and pull out every receipt to ensure things turn out her way for the sake of their kids.

Whether she’ll first try to comply with Kanye’s demands before unleashing her wrath through the court system, we’ll see. Historically she’s bent over backwards for Ye. At this time, she hasn’t addressed the letter. But we have a feeling this is the beginning of an all-out war.

What are your reactions to the cease and desist, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

