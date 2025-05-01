Kim Kardashian Takes Extreme Measures To Protect Herself & Her Children After Kanye Rants He'll 'Go Get These Kids'!

Kim Kardashian is doing whatever she can to keep herself and her children safe after Kanye West‘s latest concerning online rant!

The rapper crashed out over their current custody situation again in a new video posted by Hollywood Unlocked on Wednesday. He went off during a livestream, complaining that he can’t see North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. FYI, sources have said Kim doesn’t limit visitations with their dad but “is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic.” Fair, considering he hangs out with alleged sex traffickers and whatnot. That source also made clear, however, he really doesn’t ask to see the kids very often! So, what he keeps saying about her keeping them from him is total BS.

This time Kanye claimed he’s talking to lawyers — but the most troubling part? He repeatedly vowed to “go get these kids.” And that apparently has Kim really worried now! So much so that, according to Dailymail.com, she’s taking extra precautions to protect herself and the kids after the rant as she fears for their safety! Whoa!

On Thursday, a source who has been in her inner circle for over a decade claimed the reality star hired security guards to stay by her side around the clock! Whoa! It sounds like she’s really worried!

But obviously the kids’ safety is the priority! She also, per the source, asked relatives not to share anything about the kids online, and told friends not to post their locations, photos, or messages — anything that could tell Ye where the family might be at any given time. Kim’s taking this situation that seriously! And it’s understandable why. You never know what will happen, especially with Kanye, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. The insider continued:

“She’s absolutely horrified. Like every time things get bad with Kanye, somehow they get worse.”

Yeah, no kidding…

The guy went from stepping out with his naked wife, declaring himself a Nazi, praising Hitler, saying he regrets having kids with Kim, to now this, repeatedly claiming she took their children away from him and warning that he plans to get them back. And that only scratches the surface of Ye’s actions lately! Kim’s stress levels must be through the roof! While the SKIMS creator is a tough cookie, even she has a breaking point! As the insider pointed out:

“The kids have to deal with a lot of things as it is, and now their father is admitting to all of these things publicly. At some point, it just gets to be too much. And for Kim, this is too much. She doesn’t feel safe right now.”

What must add to her worries is that she is heading to Paris later this month to testify in her robbery trial. The horrifying ordeal is already “not something she likes to revisit,” per the source. So imagine mentally preparing to take the stand to recount this incredibly traumatic event while dealing with the disturbing Kanye drama. Oof. The insider continued:

“She was terrorized, she was physically tied up and put in a bathtub. She was a young mother who thought that she was never going to see her children again. This was the scariest thing that ever happened to her, and it’s not a joke. It’s going to be hard for her, but her mom has always been her go-to for this. She’ll talk this through with her mom and get strength there. But it’s going to be a weird month for her, that’s for sure.”

We really feel for Kim. This kind of tumultuous co-parenting relationship (or lack of one) — all while reliving robbery nightmare — is rough. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

