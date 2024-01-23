Kanye West Hilariously Directs Paps During Photo Shoot With Bianca Censori -- Before Scary Fan Encounter!

Kanye West is really taking his impromptu photo shoots seriously!

The rapper was spotted with his wife Bianca Censori in a parking lot of a Melrose-area tanning salon in videos released by TMZ on Tuesday. Upon being seen, he started yelling at multiple paparazzi, giving them specific instructions on how to photograph the couple. Anything to avoid a bad angle!! And for him, that’s apparently a snap from a 45-degree angle. LOLz!

But at the same time as he was distracted by the paps, a homeless man also entered the picture — and totally lost his s**t on the Yeezy designer! You can see in the video (below) as Ye and Bianca quickly hustle to their car. On the driver’s side, Kim Kardashian‘s ex pulls out of a parking spot, only to stop for a while as the man, who was ranting about the Heartless artist, got into their path. After waiting around for a moment, the couple then peeled away.

Ch-ch-check it out!

Total chaos!

And see the shocking fan moment HERE. A wild interaction on all fronts!! Glad the celebs got out of there safely. But can y’all believe how seriously Ye was taking the paparazzi pics?! Wild! He always has to be in control these days!

