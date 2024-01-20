Kanye West Posts Revealing Pics Of Wife Bianca Censori -- AGAIN!

Kanye West is at it again.

The 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share another round of jaw-dropping pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori, wearing very little. In the risqué photos, the 29-year-old architectural designer showed off her butt as she sported only a black latex mask, black boots, and a tiny beige swimsuit held together with strings in the back while prepping some “cream of wheat” in the kitchen. Another picture featured Bianca’s back facing the camera while she wore the same suit. See (below):

Whoa. Not all the pictures he dropped over the weekend were extremely revealing, though. He also included one shot of Bianca in the same black leather mask that was paired with a matching latex coat. Check it out (below):

Over the past few months, Kanye has not been shy about sharing sexy pictures of Bianca on social media. The posts come as quite a shock to us — and fans — as this was the same guy who criticized Kim Kardashian for dressing too sexy at the Met Gala during their marriage. However, her friends had a theory about why the Yeezy fashion designer had a change of heart and posted these images! A source previously said:

“Kanye is just foul, and he clearly has zero respect for his wife for humiliating her like this. It is massively concerning to her friends. They find it absolutely disgusting and slightly abusive that he is using her to promote his new music. It was clearly not Bianca’s idea to wear the raciest most sexually inappropriate things she could find and post photos of herself on wearing them.”

So he’s exploiting Bianca in order to stay in the headlines before his album, Vultures, comes out? Big ICK! Were these new pictures part of the same plan then? Or for a different reason? Pals have been very vocal about their concerns about her relationship with Kanye for a while. In fact, they were terrified for her safety as the couple had received “threats” due to his antisemitic behavior. They even texted her about fears — which created some trouble in her marriage. When Bianca’s friends sent a ton of texts about their worries recently, Kanye went through her phone and replied back, thinking she was cheating. Not OK!

We’ve since learned that Kanye has been staying at a luxury hotel on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles — instead of living in an apartment he shares with Bianca. An insider told The Sun:

“Ye and Bianca are still together, but they’ve been spending a little time apart recently after a lot of traveling. Bianca has been by the hotel but she is mostly at the apartment. It’s a strange set-up, but Ye changes his mind about his living situation from one day to the next, it’s hard to keep up with him.”

Hmm. So is there really trouble in paradise for Kanye and Bianca? Did he post these shocking pictures to get her attention amid their rumored marriage problems? Or was this another way to keep his name in the headlines, as her pals suggested before? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

