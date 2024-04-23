Kanye West Reveals Which Celeb He & Bianca Censori Would Have A Threesome With -- Not Who You'd Guess!

Well, we can’t say we saw this one coming! But rarely do we ever see anything Kanye West says coming…

In a recent appearance on The Download Podcast, the 46-year-old and his wife shocked the world yet again (but this time it wasn’t with her outfit choices). Host Justin Laboy sat down with the star to have a conversation, and decided to ask the instantly controversial question: who would the rapper and Bianca Censori have a threesome with given the chance? The host clarified:

“You can pick anyone in the world. Just one person.”

A wild question for sure — but Ye’s answer might be even wilder!

No, Ye didn’t pick some model or actress. No, he has his sights set on a more political figure. He responded without missing a beat:

“Michelle Obama.”

What…?! Michelle Obama?!

The All of the Lights rapper went on to add with a laugh:

“Gotta f**k the president’s wife!”

Wow. Shocking at first, obviously… Until you remember their history.

You know how some people think Donald Trump only decided to run for president because Barack Obama made a joke about him once at the White House Correspondents Dinner? We doubt that theory holds water. But if there’s anyone with less sense of humor about himself than Trump, it’s Kanye. And like his hero Trump, Ye was also once mocked by the POTUS.

When asked casually by a member of the press about Ye jumping on the VMAs stage and snatching the mic from Taylor Swift, Obama responded offhandedly:

“He’s a jackass.”

What do we know about Ye since then? Not only has he gone hard right wing, he’s also tried (half-heartedly and wholly unsuccessfully) to run for president! Could a lot of that have been motivated in the first place by spite? At getting called a “jackass” by the leader of the free world and also the symbolically unparalleled first Black president? We kind of wonder sometimes.

So now when Ye says he wants to hook up with Michelle Obama, we do not read that as an icky way of complimenting her attractiveness. No, we can only read this as a slight towards the former Prez. Especially when you consider Ye was laughing a LOT when he gave this answer.

Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below):

What do YOU think of Ye’s answer, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

