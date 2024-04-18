Kanye West Under Investigation For Punching Man Who Allegedly ‘Put His Hands Under’ Bianca Censori’s Dress!

Kanye West is the subject of a battery investigation after allegedly getting into some sort of altercation with an unnamed man — allegedly over Bianca Censori!

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the Vultures rapper is facing legal troubles after reportedly punching a man in the face in LA on Tuesday night. And that’s after the guy allegedly grabbed Ye’s wife! Insiders told the outlet that the married couple left the scene shortly after the confrontation, and that the alleged victim did not need treatment for any injuries.

Also, @FOXLA reached out to Kanye’s legal team for comment Wednesday afternoon… so far we haven’t heard back — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) April 18, 2024

The Los Angeles Police Department are planning to reach out to Kim Kardashian’s baby daddy to get his side of the story, but a rep spoke to TMZ on Thursday morning to shed light on what went down from Ye’s perspective. The insider explained:

“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

Ewww, what a creep! How traumatizing for Bianca! We definitely don’t condone violence, and Ye might have been able to handle the situation without coming to blows, but if his rep’s report is true, we’re glad the rapper was there to bring his wife’s alleged assault to a halt and to prevent anything worse from happening. Seriously, what would U do in that situation?! Ugh!!

As of now, law enforcement has not announced any formal charges agains the Stronger rapper. Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

