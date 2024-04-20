The Guy Kanye West Allegedly Punched Over Bianca Censori Is A Famous Twin -- But Sources Say He Hit The Wrong One!

The Kanye West battery case has taken a surprise turn…

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Carnival rapper was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after a reported confrontation over Bianca Censori. Ye allegedly punched a man in the face who the rapper’s reps told TMZ “sexually assaulted” Bianca:

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

That man has since been identified… Well, sort of.

On Saturday, insiders told TMZ that the dude Kanye allegedly struck was one half of the famous restaurateur twin duo Mark and Jonnie Houston!

The whole ordeal went down at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, and eyewitnesses say Ye’s rep’s account isn’t really what happened… Sources told TMZ that either Mark or Jonnie accidentally bumped into Bianca during a busy time at the glitzy establishment, but quickly moved on to go join his table. That’s when Ye allegedly approached the group and punched the wrong twin, per the news org.

WOW, what a turn of events!

TMZ added that law enforcement sources have since confirmed that version of the story, and added that Ye allegedly punched the dude not once but TWICE. Cops also haven’t been able to find solid evidence to back the Stronger rapper’s rep’s claims of how things went down, but the case is still currently under investigation. However, Kanye’s chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos doubled down on Saturday, telling Page Six:

“We find it absolutely disgusting that any journalist would choose not to believe a woman when she tells them about a sexual assault committed against her. But of course, you don’t have to take Bianca’s word for it. The hotel assembled its own detailed incident report. Drawing on eyewitness testimony from staffers and video surveillance footage, the report says Bianca was ‘handled’ by an assailant who ‘eventually let go.’”

He added:

“In reality, the assailant seized Bianca under her panel dress directly on her skin around the waist, forcibly spun her around, and blew kisses in her face, ignoring or perhaps enjoying her distress and discomfort. This was a physical, sexual assault and any attempt to undermine the seriousness of what happened is repellent and vile.”

A second source added:

“The hotel is team Ye and being really supportive of Bianca.”

What a wild situation… We ultimately just hope Bianca is okay.

