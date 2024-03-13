Kanye West Goes After Hailey Bieber In Profanity-Riddled Post!

Kanye West is going OFF! And Justin Bieber’s wife isn’t safe!

The disgraced rapper went on yet another Instagram rant on Tuesday, this time taking aim at anyone he feels has done him wrong over the past few years. He started off the post by celebrating his music going number one, telling fans “it’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system.” He then quickly shifted to the offense by charging forward against Adidas, who ended their partnership with him in 2022 amid his Antisemitic rants. He wrote this in the post which has now been deleted:

“F**k Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s [sic] parents work at Adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world.”

But the f**k yous didn’t stop there… He went on:

“F**k everybody at the Dailey Mail [sic] and f**k everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber. F**k each and every one of yall.”

Back in 2022, right around the same time Adidas dropped Ye, Hailey called him out for his “hate speech” against the Jewish community — just after Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized his “White Lives Matter” shirts. In response, the Power rapper infamously called her “nose job Hailey Baldloose.” Clearly, nearly a year and a half later, he still hasn’t gotten over it.

In the rest of his post, he bashed “so called” Christians, friends, family members, and Drake. Read his full post (below):

Kanye West disses Drake, Adidas, Hailey Bieber, Daily Mail, and others in a new Instagram post promoting his new music video for “Carnival.” “And it’s f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out.” pic.twitter.com/xx6dRhVmmH — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) March 12, 2024

Yeesh. Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below)…

