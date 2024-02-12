Blake Lively's Super Bowl Jewelry Cost HOW MUCH?!

Best believe she’s Bejeweled!

As we’ve been reporting on all the fun surrounding the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift‘s A-list squad, Blake Lively‘s AH-Mazing outfit didn’t go unnoticed by fans! The 36-year-old showed up to the big game alongside her BFF Tay and rapper Ice Spice to cheer on Travis Kelce. She came dressed to the nines with a gorg curly hair look and a super fun Adidas tracksuit in Kansas City Chiefs red — all paired together with some chunky gold jewelry that sparkled under the VIP suite lights.

The golden dazzlers weren’t just costume gems, though! Apparently Ryan Reynolds‘ wife dropped some SERIOUS dough on her bangle bracelets, thick chain necklace, and dangly earrings!!

Related: Taylor’s Favorite Number Was All Over The Super Bowl!

At Allegiant Stadium, per Page Six, the actress and momma of four had a number of Tiffany and Elsa Peretti pieces on her. They included a silver chainlink necklace valued at $18,500, a gold graduated link necklace valued at $62,000, and a diamond pavé necklace worth the most at a whopping $78,000. That’s nearly $159,000 ON HER NECK ALONE!

Moving to her wrists, the Gossip Girl alum wore 14 different bracelets — with the cheapest one being well over a thousand dollars! She had on two link bracelets of the same design in different styles for $12,500 and $26,000 respectively, as well as a series of an Elsa Peretti cuff that goes for $12,300 and a doughnut bangle for $29,000. She stacked up two diamond and white gold bangles for $56,000 in total.

And if you thought she was done, you thought wrong! Her accessories continued with two Tiffany bangles valued at $7,500 and $7,800 — and she tacked on two diamond versions of those bangles as well for $27,000 and $39,000! Taking a break from all the gold jewels, Blake decided to mix in some silver with a $42,000 lock bangle, a half pavé white gold bangle for $17,000, and another Elsa Peretti knot bangle covered in diamonds which retails for $54,000.

The least expensive wrist accessory of the night was valued at $1,825 — being a simple sterling silver bangle — leaving the total value of her wrists alone at $304,925. WILD!!

Blake’s two sets of earrings were a simple pair of Tiffany Solitaire diamonds which retail for $1,650 and some Elsa Peretti snake danglers valued at around $4,000 — but to Swifties, that subtle nod to the forthcoming rerecording of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is priceless! Take all that together and The Shallows star wore $469,075 worth of jewelry on her person at the game. Nearly half a MILLION bucks worth of accessories all paired with a tracksuit! Iconic!

Ch-ch-check out her full outfit (below):

Chiefs fans in shock pic.twitter.com/8tvCHY7VrP — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Pricey and spicy!! What do U think about Blake’s Super Bowl look, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NFL on CBS/Twitter (X)/MEGA/WENN]