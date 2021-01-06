Can Marriage Counseling Save Kimye?? Why There May Still Be A Chance!

When we heard Kim Kardashian West had hired famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, we figured this was a done deal. But it may not be as over as it looks…

Some sources are now saying Kim has not yet hit the point of no return with Kanye West. But can they really hold together after their tumultuous 2020??

According to TMZ, more than one source is denying divorce has been made official — though it’s definitely on the table. Their insiders spilled that the couple — whom we know have been living separate lives for months now — has actually been trying to figure things out in marriage counseling!

Can y’all even imagine Kanye in marriage counseling? Because we’re struggling to picture him and his ego going through those kinds of listening exercises — well, except for making “I statements.” He’s good at that.

In all seriousness, the counseling has apparently been going on for months, throughout all the public rifts. But it hasn’t been the only lifeline keeping Kim from pulling the plug on the marriage.

Another reason for the wait, per the outlet’s sources, is simply the lack of a hurry. Neither star has another romantic partner in their sights; apparently they’ve just been letting the inertia keep them technically together as they keep themselves preoccupied with their individual business ventures.

Which frankly is so much sadder tbh…

One TMZ source says Kim was actually ready to pull the trigger on the big D (which in this context is worse than it sounds), but it was Ye’s bipolar episode that kept her from signing; she reportedly thought it would be too cruel to leave him at that moment.

However, sources are telling E! News — which presumably has an inside track thanks to the cable network’s long relationship with the Kardashian fam — that Kim is TOTALLY DUNZO with the marriage part of her marriage:

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

However, they’re saying she still may not sign on the dotted line just yet, not to let Yeezy off the hook but to protect their very young children. The insider insists:

“She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids. It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”

Very admirable in a mom. But if this is all true… is keeping together a loveless marriage really setting the best example for the little ones?

What do YOU think, Perezcious divorce attorneys? Is Kim really going to end things for good? Should she??

