Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Divorcing!

Oh no!

According to reports, Kim Kardashian West is ready to file for divorce from Kanye West after a tumultuous few years.

Multiple sources told Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the iconic couple, as the KUWTK star is hiring celeb divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, to help do the deed. One source added:

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Wow, talk about ripping off the band-aid!

Related: Saint West Turns 5! Here’s How Kim And The Fam Celebrated In Spite Of The Pandemic

While this news is certainly sad, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as seeing the couple didn’t spend the holidays together. Kimmy spent it with the rest of the K-Klan while the 43-year-old rapper stayed at his $14 million ranch in Wyoming — which was all part of the KKW Beauty mogul’s plan, per the insider.

The source continued:

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

The confidant noted that although Kim has historically defended the designer and helped him cope with his mental health struggles, she finally hit her breaking point. The insider explained:

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot… She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Did U see this coming, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Avalon/WENN]