Twitter Reacts To Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Divorce News!

Kim Kardashian West has yet to comment about the news of her divorce filing from Kanye West, but Twitter is already giving her a shoulder to cry on!

As we covered, the iconic couple is said to be on the highway to divorce, with the KUWTK reportedly hiring celeb divorce attorney, Laura Wasser. Although TMZ reports that the couple are merely in marriage counseling, and that Kim could still pull divorce off the table, the internet is already mourning the couple’s demise.

Well, most of Twitter is mourning the couple’s demise, while many thirsty dudes are celebrating the fact that Kim K is seemingly single once again. Ch-ch-check out the reactions to Kimye’s divorce news (below).

First, we have the genuinely sad and shook:

“kim and kanye getting a divorce isn’t exactly the way I thought 2021 would start” “if Kanye and Kim really got divorced then love isn’t real”

On the other hand, quite a few users swore they saw this split coming:

“kim and kanye are getting divorce omg [pretend to be shocked]” “kim didn’t even vote for kanye during the presidential election, dont act like y’all didn’t see this coming eventually” “The Kim-Kanye divorce was on the cards since Kanye admitted her image spiritually bothered him.”

Meanwhile, others joked about capitalizing on the moment by shooting their shot with the KKW Beauty mogul:

“kim kardashian is single and so am i” “Kim single?!?? my time to shine” “i can treat u better kim” “I just want @KimKardashian to know a divorce must be very stressful, it’s a difficult time but I’m more than willing to make the sacrifice and help her move on” “Every nba player rushing to dm Kim k after hearing She and Kanye are splitting”

Users also noted how both stars would use this heartbreak to fuel future projects:

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly divorcing… At this difficult time, please give them the privacy and space they need to make a reality TV show and album about the breakup.” “i am now waiting on the next kanye album” “a kanye divorce album will unleash some very dangerous energy on the world”

And while the reaction was mostly a cocktail of confusion, sadness, and thirst, there were a few users who expressed happiness for Kim and Kanye:

“I know kim happy she don’t have to wear them hunger games clothes no more” “i just wanna see kanye happy man” “I’m glad Kim is getting out of a toxic marriage, and I sincerely hope that Kanye is able to get the support he needs to achieve long term stability… My heart goes out to the kids.”

What’s YOUR reaction to this news, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram]