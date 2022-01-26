Kanye West Believes Pim's Relationship Is 'Fake' & He Thinks Pete 'Wears The Worst Clothes Ever'?!

Kanye West clearly doesn’t think too much of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s new relationship with Pete Davidson!

Of course, we knew a little bit about that already. Ye hasn’t been shy about voicing his opinion on Pim, as evidenced by his cutthroat longform interview released earlier this week via Hollywood Unlocked, in which he called out Kim and criticized Pete.

Related: Paris Hilton Weighs In On Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Pete Davidson!

But if these new sources are to be believed, Ye’s past shade of the Saturday Night Live star just very much went to another level!

First, though, let’s get to the conspiracy theory aspects of it. You see, according to The Sun, one insider claims the 44-year-old Chicago native is telling friends he is “sick of” his estranged wife “making up story lines” in order to get press coverage. And he doesn’t think Pim is legit, either!

The source explained how Ye apparently doesn’t believe there is anything to Kim’s connection with Pete:

“Kanye has been telling friends he still feels ‘suppressed’ by Kim even though they are separated. He feels he has kept a lot of things quiet for her and he likes to speak his mind, so he feels suppressed. For one, he believes her relationship with Pete Davidson is fake.”

Fake?!

Like, totally fake?? Oooookay…

Ye didn’t stop there, either. The insider also alleges that the Jesus Walks rapper is reportedly frustrated by what he believes is the SKIMS founder’s media blitz at the expense of reality:

“He believes the Kardashians make up story lines for their lives and he’s sick of it. He feels she is going for the complete opposite of him to upset him and it pisses him off.”

Yikes!

But isn’t Kim doing what Kim always does?? She knows how to draw a crowd!

What’s different about it this time? Let’s take a guess: is it because she’s not with Ye while she’s doing it?! Yeah…

The source added more morsels about Kanye’s apparent frustration with Pim, too.

The rapper is reportedly telling pals that Pete “wears the worst clothes ever,” and that they “look like items from the mall.” OK, that sounds more like Kanye! OUCH!

He’s also apparently concerned about his fashion legacy with the KUWTK star by allegedly telling pals that his ex’s changing sense of style “affects all the work he did with Kim.” Maybe! But maybe he should be more focused on his dubious “work” with girlfriend Julia Fox instead?!

Just saying!!!

FWIW, Kanye himself opened up earlier this week with a pointed criticism of Kim for allowing their daughter North West to use a TikTok account, along with that aforementioned Hollywood Unlocked sit-down interview that turned into a rant about the KKW Beauty matriarch.

So needless to say there is already a lot of tension there! Perhaps it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that sources suggest Kanye is shading the s**t out of Pete, too!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]