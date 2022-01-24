Kanye West & Julia Fox Take Paris Fashion Week -- With Kim Kardashian Inspired Look??

Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red carpet debut during Paris Fashion Week. And while it was as fashion forward as you’d expect from the fledgling couple, it was also yet another case of Ye seemingly looking backward…

After confirming their relationship with a sexy photoshoot on Instagram earlier this month, it only made sense that the couple make their first official appearance during Fashion Week! Throughout the event, the lovers were captured sporting sexy and often matching outfits, and one even seemed to reference a noteworthy look Kim Kardashian wore just last year!

Related: Kanye West’s Antics Are Driving Kim Kardashian ‘Closer’ To Pete Davidson!

For the first fit worn at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show, the couple rocked all-denim getups paired with black gloves, kind of a Britney and JT meets Hitman look. Julia accessorized with gold earrings and intense winged eyeliner while Ye wore knee-high black boots and sunglasses. It was… a lot of choices.

Later, they were spotted leaving their hotel for dinner. The model stood out in a hot pink dress with long silver gloves while her beau kept it casual — for him anyway — in a leather jacket and grey hoodie. He even popped in some colored contacts for a truly eye-catching look! Ch-ch-check it out!

Perhaps the most inneresting outfit of all came on Monday when West and Fox arrived at the Schiaparelli show in black leather getup. Fox stayed covered up in a skin-tight leather jacket with a trendy cone bra shape, black tights, and black boots. She also carried a gold purse that perfectly matched her gold earrings. Her rapper beau wore the leather jacket and boots he displayed days before — but this time his face was covered up in a mask similar to what Kimmy Kakes wore for the Met Gala last year!!

Take a look:

What kind of message is he sending??

Knowing that fans already think he’s trying to influence Fox’s appearance in the same way he did with his ex-wife when they were first dating, the fact that he wore an almost identical outfit to her amid their ongoing divorce drama feels like a cryptic message to us!!

Just as a reminder, here’s what Kim and fashion designer Demna Gvasalia wore at the Met:

Related: Khloé Kardashian Called Out For Selling True Thompson’s Old Clothes For BIG Money!

Whether or not Ye is using the public appearance to make his baby momma feel some time of way, we bet his new lady doesn’t mind one bit! She previously opened up about how the public attention surrounding their relationships doesn’t bother her, telling the Forbidden Fruits podcast:

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care. People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Well, at least she’s not bothered! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]