Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is 'Trying To Antagonize' Him By Letting Daughter North Wear Makeup On TikTok

Kanye West is furious that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is letting their 8-year-old daughter North West continue to wear makeup despite his ongoing ban!

While sitting down for a lengthy conversation on Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked podcast released Monday, the father of four had a lot to say about his ex, especially when it comes to their co-parenting issues. One of the biggest problems as of late, according to the rapper, is the fact that Kimmy Kakes lets their eldest occasionally wear lipstick and other makeup despite his vocal aversion to seeing that.

Referencing the little girl’s new TikTok account, which she shares with her momma, Ye explained that he recently had his cousins set up a meeting with Kim to discuss the matter. He didn’t go himself because he didn’t think he could have the conversation without getting “into an argument.” Yeesh — that paints a pretty bad picture for how the pair is doing post-divorce!

The musician supposedly sent his family in with two distinct “directives,” he claimed:

“There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.”

Because he has continued to see North post content online and wear makeup, he thinks the reality star is trying to make him upset, adding:

“And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”

Kim and North started their account in late November, and so far there are only a few videos that include makeup. Mind you, they’re all really appropriate too! In one video, the mother-daughter duo takes off what appears to be Halloween makeup and prosthetics. Then at Christmastime, North was spotted in a reindeer design while lip-synching to a scene from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Just take a look for yourself:

Nothing’s wrong with that… right?

Well, this seems to be one of the ways Ye believes his family is “playing games” with him, just as the lyrics of his latest diss track admit. As we reported, earlier this month, Yeezy dropped a new track titled Eazy in which he bashed Kim and her parenting style, saying:

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop taking the credit / When you give ‘em everything they only want more / Bougie and unruly, ya’ll need to do some chores / Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo’ mamma’s house / climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out.”

The day after the song dropped, the dad was also in the headlines for claiming the SKIMS founder refused to let him know where Chicago’s fourth birthday party was being held. While he got to attend the event, similar issues have supposedly been going on in other situations with the kids. He told Lee that the children’s school wouldn’t allow him past “the gate” and that he isn’t allowed into Kim’s house, saying:

“But, I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

And while all this family drama is fairly new, these makeup problems with North go way back, even before the couple broke up.

As Perezcious readers will recall, back in 2019, the aspiring lawyer “got in trouble” with her husband after letting North wear a little makeup, she revealed during an event for her brand KKW:

“I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas — I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. So I kind of got in trouble for that.”

The Heartless crooner was so mad that he decided to “change all the rules” and ban his children from wearing makeup until they are teenagers. Later, Kim told E! News that they got into “a big fight in the household,” continuing:

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager.”

Meanwhile, Ye got even more strict when he became a Christian. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, he explained:

“I don’t think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was 2 years old. I think and feel differently now, now that I’m Christian, now that I’m founder of a $3 billion organization and married for five years.”

And now it’s clear his stance hasn’t changed if he thinks Pete Davidson’s girlfriend is really “trying to antagonize” him with North’s social media account. Have a listen to the full chat (below).

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

