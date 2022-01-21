Paris Hilton Weighs In On Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: 'They're Just So Cute Together'

Paris Hilton is staunchly in favor of Pim, and now she’s singing their praises publicly!

The 40-year-old socialite and longtime public figure opened up with her thoughts on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian‘s relationship in a new interview this week. Speaking to Access in a virtual chat, the Simple Life alum got real about how cute she thinks it is that her one-time assistant is dating the very much in-demand Saturday Night Live star!

The interview came about as Paris reflected on her recent wedding to new husband Carter Reum, and what it was like to film the process for her Peacock streaming series Paris In Love. But Hilton couldn’t resist chatting about her A-list pal — who was in attendance for Paris’ big day back in November, BTW.

When asked about her thoughts on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star linking up with the 28-year-old comedian, Paris beamed as she responded:

“I’m so happy to see her happy. She looks so beautiful and smiling, and I think they’re just so cute together.”

Awww!

And it sounds like the hotelier’s offspring knows exactly what’s endearing about the King of Staten Island star, too! Commenting on Pete’s irrepressible personality, Paris explained:

“Funny guys are awesome, because they just always make you laugh, and put you in a good mood. It’s just good vibes. So it’s really cute.”

That’s hot! And it’s so true, too! You can watch Paris’ full interview on the wedding and more (below), with her comments on Pim beginning at the 4:00 minute mark:

Love it!

BTW, Paris also added her thoughts on Britney Spears‘ current status in the months after the tense worldwide focus on her conservatorship controversy. Hilton said of her longtime pal:

“I spoke with her on FaceTime a few weeks ago, and she’s doing great. She looks so happy, and I’m just so happy for her that she finally has her freedom back, and she just deserves to have all the love and happiness in the world.”

Great news all around!

Of course, Paris is far from the only one opening up about Kim’s romantic resurgence while by Pete’s side. Perezcious readers will recall how an insider dished adorable details late last week regarding admiration held for Davidson by the SKIMS founder’s family:

“Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms. Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim’s best self.”

Such great love news all around! What do U think about Paris’ comments here, Perezcious readers??

