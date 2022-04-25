Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have A DC Date Night Amid Family's Tense Trial Against Blac Chyna

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take the nation’s capital!

The 41-year-old reality TV star and her 28-year-old comedian boyfriend made their way to the east coast over the weekend for a special event honoring Jon Stewart. Of course, the trip back east comes as Kim’s famous family is in the middle of a very contentious courtroom battle with Rob Kardashian‘s ex, Blac Chyna. But for Pim, this weekend marked public-facing business as usual!

On Sunday night, the couple attended a special ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the capital city, and sat in the audience as comedian Jon Stewart was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. It’s a big deal for the former Daily Show superstar, and a big deal for Pete — and his girlfriend — to be in the audience!

Per The Sun, Kim stepped out for the show in a black gown covered in “shimmery details” with a boat neckline and a low back. Ever the graceful and composed star, the mom of four slicked her hair back to finish the sleek ensemble. Pete wore “a black ensemble” for the event, as well, opting to go traditional and complement the SKIMS mogul nicely.

The outlet reports the duo flew private to Washington, opting to go “largely under the radar” for their weekend jaunt. They aren’t the focus of too many pics from the event, either, but you can see one snap of the pair sitting in the audience HERE.

And the Meet Cute star even spoke at the event! According to the New York Times, Pete stepped up to the mic at one point and thanked Stewart for his long-time advocacy work on behalf of the victims of the September 11 terror attacks, and the first responders to Ground Zero. That issue is very personal to Pete, as his father was a New York City firefighter who died in the line of duty on that fateful day in 2001.

Thanking Jon for his impressive advocacy on behalf of first responders, Davidson declared on stage:

“If my dad were here. I know he’d be happy that you’re looking out for him and his friends after all these years.”

Powerful!

BTW, Sunday night’s Kennedy Center event proved to be quite the draw for A-listers. Per E! News and others, plenty of stars showed out to celebrate Stewart’s comedic work, including Steve Carell, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee, Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Munn, and many more.

Longtime Stewart peer Stephen Colbert was there, as well! Virtually, that is. Colbert recently tested positive for COVID-19, and was unable to attend in person, but he patched in remotely via video to honor Jon. Considering the duo’s incredible past run on Comedy Central, it’s wonderful to see them re-connecting for such a prestigious night!

Congratulations to Jon Stewart on the impressive honor!

And congratulations to Kim and Pete for another weekend wowing the world with their love! LOLz!

Now we’ll just have to wait and see what the rest of the family is up to this week as their civil trial against Chyna continues…

