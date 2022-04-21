Blac Chyna's BRUTAL Text Messages Bullying & Sex Shaming Rob Kardashian Have Been Revealed In Court, And...

More is coming out in court as Blac Chyna‘s civil trial against the KarJenner family weaves its way through the week. Most recently, Dream Kardashian‘s mother got emotional on the stand after recounting a particularly nasty experience with revenge porn in this situation.

Now, the world is learning about text messages that Chyna — whose real name is Angela Renée White — reportedly sent to ex-partner Rob Kardashian just months after they officially split, and their reality TV series Rob & Chyna was canceled.

In court on Wednesday, the Kardashian family’s lawyer Michael Rhodes claimed Chyna sent Rob “several nasty messages” in the months after they first split up. In one text, purportedly from February 2017, Rhodes claimed in court that White allegedly called Rob a “fat bitch” and said his “disgusting sex is horrible” in messages to the Arthur George founder, according to court reporting from E! News.

Chyna also directed other anger at Rob via text, too, Rhodes claims. In one text, she wrote “F U” and added “it’s over,” confirming the end of their relationship. Rhodes claimed that television executives at E! had been simultaneously “still trying to save the show” even as Chyna reportedly texted her frustrations at Rob.

Of course, months prior, in December 2016, the two had a massive blow-up fight that led to all of this. In fact, it’s one of the key points for the entire civil trial itself. Based on these claims in court from the Kardashian fam’s legal team, it would appear there has been a LOT of tension between Rob and Chyna, for a LONG time.

As we’ve previously reported, old text messages have proven to be at the center of this trial. Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, has already argued this week that momager Kris Jenner supposedly texted the Rob & Chyna showrunner to “get [Chyna] off the show” following her December 2016 altercation with Rob. Allegations like that are of course central to Chyna’s legal battle here, and her $100 million worth of claims that Kris and the KarJenner fam supposedly ran her out of the reality TV world and cut short White’s lucrative television career.

The trial will continue into Friday in Los Angeles, in front of presiding judge Gregory W. Alarcon. Kris and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have been front and center at the courthouse all week, and it would appear that will continue on for the foreseeable future.

